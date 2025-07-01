Ecology to fund 101 clean water projects in Washington

OLYMPIA –

Each year, the Washington Department of Ecology supports communities by funding clean water projects through the Water Quality Combined Funding program - a mix of state and federal dollars dedicated to protecting and improving water quality. This year, Ecology is investing $188 million in 101 projects across the state.

Washington received more federal funding this year than anticipated from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), meaning greater support for projects in rural areas. However, the proposed EPA budget for 2026 would cut this funding by more than 90% nationally – greatly reducing the projects in Washington that could be funded in the future. Implementing the Clean Water Act is a cooperative effort with the federal government and continued federal funding for new investments is essential to protecting and restoring clean water.

“Every project we are funding means cleaner water for Washington communities – from nearly a half million dollars to restore aquatic habitat in the Nooksack River to $3.1 million for installing stormwater treatment in Wenatchee. Our grant and loan program supports the goals that communities across Washington share – healthy fish habitat, reliable wastewater infrastructure, and treated stormwater.” - Casey Sixkiller, Ecology director

An interactive map and final offer list of funded projects are now available on the Ecology website.

Using Ecology's interactive map, users can search for projects in their community.

Project highlights

Wastewater

Funding to improve Metaline Falls' wastewater treatment infrastructure will help protect the Pend Oreille River.

Thirty-one wastewater projects will receive approximately $131.7 million in grants, low interest loans, and forgivable principal loans. Ecology received $13 million more in funding from EPA than originally estimated, and was able to award additional funding to wastewater projects, including increasing funding from $28.6 million to $35.2 million for a sewage pump replacement for the King County Natural Resources & Parks Department, and the same funding increase for the Ship Canal water quality project for Seattle Public Utilities.

Eleven of these projects qualify for construction hardship assistance; special funding for financially-challenged communities. A community qualifies for construction hardship assistance if the existing residential population is 25,000 or less, or the project would increase residential utility fees by 2% or more of the median household income.

The Town of Metaline Falls will receive $1.5 million to design and build a new sewer pump station. This work is part of a larger effort to improve the Town's wastewater infrastructure, protect public health, and improve water quality in the area. The Town operates a wastewater system that collects both stormwater and sewage, which is then treated before being released into Sullivan Creek and the Pend Oreille River. Ecology’s funding will help relocate the main sewage pump station to prevent pollution from reaching the river.

Ecology is offering the City of Mattawa $6.2 million in funding to design and build solids handling improvements at their wastewater treatment facility.

The agency is also supporting the Town of Spangle’s wastewater treatment facility, by providing $400,000 to help with the development of a facility plan to help the community plan for future population growth.

Stormwater

Thirty-seven stormwater-related projects will receive a combined $38 million. Ecology funds a wide range of stormwater work, from facility design and construction, to projects that help communities improve their stormwater maintenance and source control programs.

The City of Poulsbo Public Works Department is set to receive approximately $1.3 million to improve stormwater treatment. The South Fork Dogfish Creek retrofit project will help protect and restore water quality by reducing pollution in stormwater coming from existing urban infrastructure. Currently, less than 5% of the 14-acre basin’s stormwater runoff is treated to meet water quality standards. The lack of stormwater treatment is contributing to the poor habitat conditions for aquatic life in South Fork Dogfish Creek and Liberty Bay, which has historically supported coho and chum salmon runs, as well as steelhead populations.

Nonpoint and onsite sewage systems

Restoration projects funded by Ecology can include beaver dam analogs.

Seven onsite sewage system projects will receive $7.2 million and 26 nonpoint projects will receive $11 million.

Cascadia Conservation District will receive $500,000 for a Wenatchee watershed project to improve and increase salmon habitat through stream restoration and mitigating agricultural runoff. Cascadia Conservation District will work with seven properties to install a minimum of a 75-foot buffer of native trees and shrub species along the Chumstick River. The restoration project includes planting 6,000 native trees, shrubs, and grasses and installing 45 in-stream structures, including beaver dam analogs.

The onsite sewage system funding includes $4.5 million for the existing statewide loan program Ecology funds through Craft3. On average, Craft3’s loan program helps repair or replace 250 septic systems in Washington every year.

Environmental justice assessments

This is the second year Ecology is incorporating environmental justice assessments for grant or loan offers over $12 million as required by Washington’s Healthy Environment for All (HEAL) Act. These assessments help ensure fair distribution of environmental benefits and address environmental and health disparities. This year, two projects received funding offers over $12 million. Ecology will finish the assessments for those projects in the coming weeks. Learn more about the approach to understanding the environmental justice considerations on the environmental justice webpage.

Apply for clean water funding

This year, Ecology is accepting clean water funding applications earlier than usual, from July 22 to Sept. 3, 2025. To learn more about the application process, please visit Ecology’s grants and loans webpage.

