Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,579 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/Sexual Assault, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3002800

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau                            

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  01/13/24 at 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South Bound, Barre, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Raj Adhikari                                               

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/26/24 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into a reported sexual assault that had occurred on Interstate 89 South Bound in the town of Berlin. The investigation established probable cause that Raj Adhikari had sexually assaulted a female known to him in a vehicle traveling on Interstate 89 while in the presence of two children.

 

On 11/05/24 Raj Adhikar surrendered himself at the Williston Barracks where he was fingerprinted, photographed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/12/24 to answer to the charges of Sexual Assault and Cruelty to a Child. He was subsequently released.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/24 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/Sexual Assault, Cruelty to a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more