Berlin Barracks/Sexual Assault, Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3002800
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/13/24 at 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South Bound, Barre, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Raj Adhikari
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/26/24 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into a reported sexual assault that had occurred on Interstate 89 South Bound in the town of Berlin. The investigation established probable cause that Raj Adhikari had sexually assaulted a female known to him in a vehicle traveling on Interstate 89 while in the presence of two children.
On 11/05/24 Raj Adhikar surrendered himself at the Williston Barracks where he was fingerprinted, photographed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/12/24 to answer to the charges of Sexual Assault and Cruelty to a Child. He was subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191
Legal Disclaimer:
