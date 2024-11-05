Kennedy Marketing Celebrates One Year of Success and Recognition in the Industry

Kennedy Marketing Celebrates 1-Year Mark as Florida’s Best Marketing Agency, Driving Exceptional Client Results and Earning 'Best of 2024' Award

This year has been an incredible journey. Winning 'Best Marketing Agency 2024' shows our dedication to client success, and we’re excited for what’s next.” — Kristy Kennedy, Owner & CEO

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennedy Marketing , a leading marketing agency in Florida, is proud to announce that they have officially been in business for one year as of this week. In just 12 months, the agency has achieved remarkable success and recognition in the industry, solidifying their position as one of the best marketing agencies in the state.In their first year of operation, Kennedy Marketing has already received the prestigious title of " Best Marketing Agency 2024 " by Florida's Best Magazine. This recognition is a testament to the agency's dedication and hard work in providing top-notch marketing services to their clients. The team at Kennedy Marketing is honored to receive this award and is committed to maintaining their high standards of excellence in the years to come.One of the agency's most notable achievements in their first year is their successful partnership with McKibben Powersports, a multi-location dealership. Kennedy Marketing was able to boost results for McKibben Powersports by increasing inbound calls by over 40% and reducing cost per call by at least 20%. This impressive feat showcases the agency's ability to deliver tangible results for their clients and solidify their position as a top-performing marketing agency.Through their tailored and strategic approach to marketing, Kennedy Marketing has helped numerous businesses achieve their goals and reach new heights. Their team of experts utilizes the latest techniques and technologies to create effective marketing campaigns that drive results. With a focus on building strong relationships with their clients and delivering exceptional service, Kennedy Marketing has quickly become a go-to agency for businesses looking to elevate their brand and reach their target audience.As Kennedy Marketing celebrates their one-year anniversary, they are grateful for the support and trust of their clients and the recognition they have received in the industry. The agency looks forward to continuing their success and helping more businesses achieve their marketing goals in the years to come. For more information about Kennedy Marketing and their services, please visit their website or contact them directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.