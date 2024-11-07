Cutting Edge Laser Technologies Partners with CheckUps Medical to Bring MLS® Laser Therapy to Kenya

Cutting Edge Laser Technologies, a leading provider of innovative medical laser solutions, has announced a new partnership with CheckUps Medical.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cutting Edge Laser Technologies, a leading provider of innovative medical laser solutions, has announced a new partnership with CheckUps Medical, a prominent healthcare provider based in Kenya. This collaboration aims to introduce MLS (Multiwave Locked System) Laser Therapy to Kenya, offering advanced, non-invasive & non-pharmacological treatment options for pain management, inflammation reduction, and enhanced healing.Under the leadership of Dr. Moka Lantum, CEO of CheckUps Medical, and Mark Mollenkopf, CEO of Cutting Edge Laser Technologies, this partnership will leverage the power of MLS Laser Therapy to address the growing demand for effective, accessible therapeutic solutions in Kenya. The technology has already been widely adopted in the United States and Europe for its efficacy in treating various conditions and minimizing recovery time for patients.“Partnering with CheckUps Medical represents an exciting opportunity to bring advanced, non-invasive pain relief solutions to the people of Kenya,” said Mark Mollenkopf, CEO of Cutting Edge Laser Technologies. “We believe that MLS Laser Therapy has the potential to transform patient outcomes and improve quality of life, and we’re honored to work alongside Dr. Lantum and his team to make this vision a reality.”Dr. Moka Lantum, CEO of CheckUps Medical, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership. “Access to cutting-edge healthcare technology is critical to improving healthcare outcomes in our communities. Through this partnership with Cutting Edge Laser Technologies, we are excited to offer MLS Laser Therapy as a new solution for effective pain management and faster recovery. This initiative aligns with our mission to provide the highest quality care to our patients and expands our ability to serve the people of Kenya.”The introduction of MLS Laser Therapy in Kenya marks an important milestone in CheckUps Medical’s commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality across the region. With MLS Laser Therapy’s proven ability to manage pain and reduce recovery times, this collaboration stands to benefit patients suffering from a variety of acute and chronic conditions.For more information about MLS Laser Therapy and the partnership between Cutting Edge Laser Technologies and CheckUps Medical, please contact:Cutting Edge Laser Technologies800.889.4184CheckUps Medical+254 111 050 290About Cutting Edge Laser TechnologiesCutting Edge Laser Technologies, headquartered in Rochester, NY, offers a full line of patented and clinically validated therapy lasers for the progressive practitioner. Since their founding in 2001, the Cutting Edge mission has remained the same: to provide high value medical equipment to healthcare professionals that will improve the quality of medicine being offered.About CheckUps MedicalCheckUps Medical, based in Kenya, is dedicated to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality through state-of-the-art medical technologies and compassionate patient care. Led by Dr. Moka Lantum, CheckUps Medical is at the forefront of healthcare innovation in Kenya, addressing both local and regional healthcare needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.