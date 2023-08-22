Cutting Edge Laser Technologies Renews Exclusive Distribution Agreement with ASA Laser
Cutting Edge Laser Technologies and ASA Laser announce the renewal of their best-in-class medical and veterinary technology agreement.ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutting Edge Laser Technologies and ASA Laser announce the renewal of their exclusive distribution agreement for the next 6 years. This marks a significant milestone for both companies and underscores their commitment to supporting medical and veterinary professionals across the globe with best-in-class technologies.
Established in 1983 in Vicenza, Italy, ASA Laser is a world-renowned institution for the research and development of therapeutic solutions. Since 2003, they have been an integral member of the El.En. Group, an Italian multinational corporation among the world's leading manufacturers of medical and industrial lasers.
“I am pleased to announce that ASA and Cutting Edge have signed a new long-term, exclusive distribution agreement. Their expertise and dedication to research and development has allowed them to become the world leader in laser technologies,” shared Mark Mollenkopf, President of Cutting Edge Laser Technologies. “Their technologies are revolutionizing the way physicians and veterinarians are treating patients across the globe. We are honored to work with ASA in order to bring their products to the geographies of the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.”
Cutting Edge has been a long-term exclusive distributor partner of ASA’s therapeutic devices, including their family of MLS® Laser Therapy, to medical and veterinary professionals. Based in Rochester, New York, their mission is to help practitioners improve quality of patient care while helping hospitals and clinics strengthen their bottom line with innovative technologies.
“I am proud to continue this long and profitable partnership with a company that has fully committed with dedication only to our therapeutic solution and professionalism to the family feeling of ASA,” shared Lucio Zaghetto, co-founder and president of ASA Laser. “I am ready and looking forward to new challenges and am confident that our long-term cooperation will lead to new and greater successes.”
Over the past two decades, laser therapy has seen considerable growth in human and animal medicine providing a conservative approach to pain and inflammation. ASA’s MLS® Laser Therapy is an advanced Class IV laser technology that uses a patented emission system to synchronize two specific wavelengths of photon energy known for their antiphlogistic, antiedemic, analgesic and regenerative/reparative effects.
With over 25,000 laser devices installed in 90 countries, more than 15 million patients worldwide have been treated with ASA technologies.
This FDA-cleared therapy offers a solution to patients unable to tolerate conventional analgesic pharmacotherapy as well as those who did not see desired effects with medication alone. MLS® Laser Therapy can also be used in conjunction with pharmaceutical analgesics and other therapeutic modalities to further improve outcomes.
As they enter a new phase of their partnership, Cutting Edge and ASA Laser are more committed than ever before to driving innovation and growth in the medical and veterinary field.
About
Cutting Edge Laser Technologies is focused on providing non-pharmacological and non-invasive solutions for pain management, wound healing, post-surgical recovery, and tissue regeneration. Since their founding in 2021, the Cutting Edge mission has remained the same: provide high-value medical equipment to healthcare professionals that elevate the quality of care while improving their bottom line.
If you’d like more information about Cutting Edge, please visit their website at celasers.com or call their office at (800) 889-4184 x125.
Marlena Ahearn
Cutting Edge Laser Technologies
+ +1 5854218080
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn