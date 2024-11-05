Empowering Women Under the Sun: Ivy Coast Introduces Innovative Fashion Collection

Ivy Coast introduces a unique line of UPF 50+ garments, blending fashion with sun safety to empower women in their outdoor adventures.

After I was diagnosed with melanoma at the age of 34, I realized that the UPF clothing available was not tailored for younger women as most UPF clothing was tailored for women over 55.” — Nicole Amabile

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ivy Coast , a new and innovative fashion brand is excited to announce its official launch, bringing to market a unique formulation of stylish and sustainable sun-protective clothing. The brand is set to empower women to enjoy the outdoors safely and in style. Ivy Coast provides a myriad of UPF 50+ garments, that go beyond the traditional polyester and nylon fabrics portraying a dedication to both environmental responsibility and quality.The brand is inspired by Nicole Amabile, the founder of Ivy Coast, who wanted to create a collection that redefines the parameters of sun safety, making it accessible and desirable for a modern lifestyle– be it yachting, brunching, or beach-to-dinner outings. Ivy Coast stands apart by providing a truly unique collection, showcasing exclusive prints crafted entirely in-house, making sure each design is a signature piece unavailable anywhere else. The clothing is meticulously tested and the brand thoughtfully distributes its collections to select luxury boutiques and resorts, supporting sustainable, small-scale production over mass retail.“After I was diagnosed with melanoma at the age of 34, I realized that the UPF clothing available was not tailored for younger women as most UPF clothing was tailored for women over 55,” says Nicole. “That’s when I knew I had to create a change, which led me to create Ivy Coast which is a sanctuary where fashion blends with wellness and modern feminism, enabling women to embrace their multifaceted identities with grace and style”.Ivy Coast’s mission goes beyond fashion; it focuses on addressing the growing concern of skin cancer among millennials. By providing stylish, sun-protective clothing that fits seamlessly into various lifestyles- whether for brunching, yachting, or going out to dinner with colleagues- Ivy Coast promotes a proactive approach to sun safety. The garments are verified by third-party testing to fulfil the ASTM standards for optimal sun protection.Nicole Amabile’s life journey has significantly influenced the ethos of Ivy Coast. Amabile’s passion for fashion started when she was 17 years old and moved to New York City to pursue her dreams, fueled by her grandmother’s untold story of resilience against societal standards that limited women’s aspirations in the arts.For more information about Ivy Coast, please visit their website About Ivy Coast:Ivy Coast is an innovative fashion brand dedicated to empowering women with stylish, sustainable, and sun-protective clothing. The brand was founded by Nicole Amabile and was born from the need for fashionable UPF 50+ apparel that goes beyond traditional materials such as polyester and nylon. Each piece for the Ivy Coast collection is crafted with care in NYC, using luxurious European fabrics and bamboo linings for natural comfort and freshness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.