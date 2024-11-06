4.5 STAR-Rated SCAN Health Plan Named to U.S. News Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage in California and Nevada

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, was named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 list of the Best Medicare Advantage Companies in California and Nevada.This accolade underscores SCAN’s reputation and unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality care and benefits.“We are honored to be recognized by U.S. News and World Report again as a top choice for older adults,” said Karen Schulte, president of Medicare for SCAN Health Plan. “In a time of significant changes in Medicare Advantage offerings, this recognition reaffirms that older adults can trust SCAN to consistently deliver high-quality care and comprehensive benefits.”This recognition follows SCAN's recent achievement of a 4.5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in California. SCAN is one of the top-rated plans in California and is the only plan in the state to have received a 4.5-star rating for seven of the past eight years, as well as a 4-star or higher rating for twelve consecutive years.*SCAN is also ranked second in California with a 90%-member satisfaction rating**.SCAN has been offering plans in Clark and Nye Counties in Nevada since 2021. It is notable to state that as a new entrant into the market, this recognition indicates that SCAN provides valuable and impactful healthcare services to Nevadans.Last year, SCAN led the industry in a successful challenge of its 2024 star ratings. As a result, 2024 star ratings for all Medicare Advantage health plans were recalculated, a move that brought an estimated $1 billion in additional payments to health plans covering nearly 3.5 million beneficiaries.* 4.0 Star Rating or higher for twelve consecutive years applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California from 2013-2025 except the SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO I-SNP), VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP), SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), and SCAN Connections at Home (HMO D-SNP) plans. 4.5 Star Rating or higher rating for seven of the past eight years applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California from 2018-2025 except the SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO I-SNP), VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP), SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), and SCAN Connections at Home (HMO D-SNP) plans. 4.5 Star Rating for 2025 applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California except the VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP), SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), and SCAN Connections at Home (HMO D-SNP) plans.Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.**According to the 2025 Medicare and You HandbookAbout SCAN Health PlanSCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serves more than 277,000 members across California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Founded over 47 years ago by senior activists known affectionately as the “Twelve Angry Seniors,” SCAN remains dedicated to its mission to keep seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our service areas. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

