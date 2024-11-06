Army Veteran Nick Devlin Wins Transformational Coaching Award at San Diego Event

Transformational Coach Nick Devlin Nick Receiving His Award from King Aminpour Nick and His Network Being Presented His Magazine Cover

It's an honor to receive this award. I wake up every day eager to share my truth with the world. Show up, change the world, impact everyone around you.” — Transformational Coach Nick Devlin

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Nick Devlin was presented with the Transformational Coaching Award at the 1st annual Blu Lapis Service and Sacrifice Gala Event in San Diego on October 22nd, 2024. Devlin is a highly decorated, former Army Ranger that served with distinction in the 75th Ranger Regiment. After 200 combat missions, Nick endured many hardships that he had to overcome including the loss of his best friend in combat and his father after a deadly stroke.Nick moved to San Diego and earned his coaching certification. He founded Nick Devlin Coaching and has taught over 150 people, including C Suite level executives how to overcome personal obstacles and build resilience to life's challenges. Nick created a 1:1 program and a group program to further guide clients, "players" in his parlance.The Transformational Coaching Award is presented to a veteran of the Armed Services that demonstrates excellence in professional coaching. This year's award presenter was prominent San Diego attorney King Aminpour. Nick was also awarded a certificate signed by California Senator Brian Jones and an honorary cover for Blu Lapis Magazine.The Blu Lapis Service and Sacrifice Gala Event presents custom awards to veterans that make a difference in their communities through excellence and innovation. Held at Sycuan Casino, attendees are served a ribeye or salmon dinner and are presented with a magical evening of live musical performances, inspirational veteran themed videos, an awards ceremony and a networking event. The Gala is hosted by creator Brett Davis, CEO of Blu Lapis, and Larry Delrose, "Mr. Entertainment."Nick Devlin Coaching Website: https://nickdevlincoaching.com/

Nick Giving His Speech On Stage

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.