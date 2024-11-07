Southeastern Hose Releases HP Teflon Hose Available to Customers Nationwide

Industry leader introduces new, high-pressure hose to market

As the top transfer hose for a variety of high-pressure applications, the HP Teflon Hose will allow us to broaden our reach and increase our capabilities.” — Southeastern Hose VP of Operations Trey Travis

BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southeastern Hose , a leading hose and expansion joint manufacturer, is proud to debut a new product line of HP Teflon Hose. This 5000PSI HP Teflon series will help Southeastern Hose continue to provide top-of-the-line products with the largest inventory in the industry.This high-pressure hose is the most economical high-pressure polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) hose product available. With its long life expectancy, high durability and top-of-the-line performance, this product will provide long-term superior service and cost-effectiveness to customers.“As the top transfer hose for a variety of high-pressure applications, the HP Teflon Hose will allow us to broaden our reach and increase our capabilities,” Southeastern Hose VP of Operations Trey Travis said. “Our dedicated team is excited to continue providing top-of-the-line products and upholding our tradition of growth through service.”Applications include:- R.I.M. Reaction injection molding machines- Industrial gasses- Hydraulic service with phosphate ester fluids- Compressed natural gas- Transfer of automotive sealants- Gaseous or high effusion- Hot melt glueEstablished in 1963, Southeastern Hose, Inc. is a leading manufacturer in the hose assembly and expansion joint industry. With more than 500 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed. Southeastern Hose is a leading fabricator of flexible metal, rubber, PTFE, and composite hose assemblies and expansion joints, pump connectors, hydraulic, pneumatic, and jacketed assemblies, chemical transfer, tar and asphalt, air, coolant, and strip-wound hose. Additional offerings include an assortment of fittings, couplings, adaptors, and components in various types, sizes, and materials.For more information about Southeastern Hose, please visit www.sehose.com # # #About Southeastern Hose, Inc.Established in 1963, Southeastern Hose, Inc. is a leading manufacturer in the Hose Assembly and Expansion Joint Industry. With more than 500 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed. Southeastern Hose is a leading fabricator of flexible metal, rubber, PTFE, and composite hose assemblies and expansion joints, pump connectors, hydraulic, pneumatic, and jacketed assemblies, chemical transfer, tar and asphalt, air, coolant, and strip-wound hose. Additional offerings include an assortment of fittings, couplings, adaptors, and components in various types, sizes, and materials. For more information, please visit www.sehose.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.