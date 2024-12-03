The Besen Group Offers Strategic Bundled Services for Launching Private 5G Networks in Hospitals

Strategic Bundled Services for Hospitals

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, offers strategic bundled services for launching private 5G networks in hospitals.“Private 5G networks are a game changer for hospitals, providing the high-speed, reliable and secure connectivity needed to advance healthcare delivery,” said Alex Besen , Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “By adopting private 5G, hospitals can enhance patient care, integrate advanced technologies, and achieve greater operational efficiency, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes and a more effective healthcare system.”By thoroughly evaluating the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats associated within the private 5G network ecosystem, CIOs can ensure a successful implementation that enhances patient care, improves operational efficiency, and supports the hospital long-term objectives. All SWOT analyses and smart hospital case studies are based on publicly available resources as wells as The Besen Group’s independent evaluation and analysis.The Besen Group’s Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Hospitals provides CIOs with a detailed financial perspective on wireless technology investment, which is crucial for making informed decisions, managing budgets and aligning technology strategy with organizational goals.The Besen Group’s strategic bundled services include the following:- Hospital Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) 2025-2030- Spectrum Selection and Estimated Wholesale Cost for Licensed Spectrum (Price/MHz/POP)- Pros and Cons of Different Private 5G Network Deployment Models- Core Network Vendor (SWOT Analysis): Ericsson, HPE, Nokia- RAN Network Vendor (SWOT Analysis): Airspan Networks, Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia- System Integrator (SWOT Analysis): Amdocs, KPMG, NTT Data- OEM (SWOT Analysis): Celona, Expeto, GXC, Kajeet, Pente Networks- Mobile Network Operator (SWOT Analysis): T-Mobile, Verizon- Customized Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Hospital with ROI calculation- Smart Hospital Case Study: Boston’s Children Hospital, Cleveland ClinicFor pricing information on our strategic bundled services, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name and phone number to privatenetworks@thebesengroup.com.The Besen Group also offers Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Hospitals and the limited version can be downloaded at: http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Private.5G.TCO.Tool.Hospital.Limited.xlsx The Besen Group offers its tool on a corporate license basis in Excel format. For pricing information or customization options, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to tool@thebesengroup.com.

