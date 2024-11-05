Shweta Harve ft. Dario Cei Releases New Single and Music Video 'Why So Busy?'

The track is a wistful, catchy musical journey that questions the illusion of productivity with being chronically busy.

Learn to be present in any given moment. With my mom, there are so many moments I could have spent with her—but I was busy. Those moments won’t come back.” — Shweta Harve

TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie artist Shweta Harve and Italian music composer Dario Cei are thrilled to announce the release of their latest single, “Why So Busy?”, available now on all streaming platforms. Following the success of their first single, “Who Are You?”, a collaboration with an ingenious poet Jay Krishnan, which climbed to #1 on the World Indie Radio charts, Harve and Cei have once again crafted a song that dives into the depths of modern existence. This time, “Why So Busy?”, a striking musical journey written and sung by Shweta Harve in partnership with virtuoso Cei’s music composition implores listeners to pause, reflect, and reconsider the constant hustle in an increasingly disconnected world.

Singer, guitarist, and poet Shweta Harve has made her mark by blending powerful storytelling with evocative indie music. Based in Texas, Harve’s journey to self-discovery through music took on new meaning after the passing of her mother in 2022. Her creative collaboration with Dario Cei began on a freelance platform where they found a shared commitment to using music to connect and heal people. Together, Harve and Cei bring influences from iconic bands like U2, Pink Floyd, and Coldplay, Cranberries weaving elements of progressive rock, pop rock, and folk into a sound uniquely their own.

Inspired by scenes of people distracted by their devices and haunted by the tragic story of a young woman overburdened by corporate life, Harve challenges listeners to rethink their relationship with time, technology, and those around them. This introspective yet upbeat track, led by Harve’s expressive vocals, Cei’s melodic piano, and harmonies that stick with you, is a tribute to Harve’s late mother, who inspired her musical path.

“Learn to be present in any given moment,” says Harve. “With my mom, there are so many moments I could have spent with her—but I was busy. Those moments won’t come back.”

With “Why So Busy?” Harve courageously reminds her audience that leading a life too busy to connect with others is a burden rather than a “badge of honor.”

The accompanying music video for “Why So Busy?” is both poignant and thought-provoking. Viewers join Harve and Dario Cei on a seemingly innocent video call as they enact the tale of two characters who are on the same screen but cannot feel further apart. Harve and Cei trade passionate song lines while deftly incorporating the metaphor of “lost connection.”

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2m7HP8kV4NPfxY6rEaVYaW

“Learn to question the value of constant hustle,” Harve says. “Slow down, rethink how you use your time, and find that balance in your own life.”

For more updates on Shweta Harve and Dario Cei’s work, follow them: https://www.instagram.com/hridayasheela/

http://www.youtube.com/@HridayaSheela-xu2gm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.