InjureFree expands Athletic Trainer Placement services in partnership with the 7,000+ annual events using EventConnect

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- InjureFree, the leader in sports safety and injury management, is expanding their commitment to athlete safety by partnering with EventConnect, the leading all-in-one sports tournament software for tournament directors, rights holders, destinations and hotels, to offer Sports Medicine Placement services to the 7,000+ events using EventConnect.InjureFree's Sports Medicine Placement service addresses a significant pain point for event operators by providing recommendations on proper coverage of medical professionals, including Athletic Trainers, at events, and managing all operations for staffing these professionals. The service includes sourcing, contracting, verifying credentials, and training before the event. After the event, InjureFree handles all invoicing and payment as well as issue any tax documents at the end of the year.“We have seen tremendous growth in our Sports Medicine Placement service since launching earlier this year,” says Charlie Wund, CEO at InjureFree. “Partnering with EventConnect allows event hosts to access our Sports Medicine specialists, which in turn enhances the world class event management service already provided by EventConnect.”“We are very excited to keep expanding our product and relationships to continuously provide as many services as possible to our tournament directors” says John D’Orsay, CEO of EventConnect.EventConnect customers can reach out and request more information from the team at InjureFree and learn more at www.injurefree.com/eventconnect/ About InjureFreeInjureFree is a leader in the amateur sports safety and compliance management space with over 15 years of experience making amateur sports safer. InjureFree offers technology and professional services products to audiences across youth and amateur sports including Investigations Management, Safeguarding & Compliance Management, and Injury Management. These products aim to help sports organizations focus more on growing their organization and less time on the administrative functions.InjureFree also provides full-service insurance products through its insurance arm, American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS) For more information, visit the InjureFree website and follow the company on LinkedIn.About EventConnectEventConnect is the only event management software in the sports tourism industry that connects thousands of rights holders, tournament directors, and accommodations on one platform. It works with more than 7,000 events and 25,000 hotels in over 800 cities across North America. EventConnect helps sports tournament organizers reduce time spent on administrative tasks and increase capacity for delivering memorable experiences to all participants. The end-to-end platform is customized for each partner’s needs and is seamless for organizers and participants, creating efficiency while increasing value. EventConnect customers can increase room night reservations by up to 30% while saving up to 24% of hotel costs for teams and creating a 99% rate of booking satisfaction and positive experiences. Learn more at http://eventconnectsports.com

