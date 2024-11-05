Today is Election Day: Secretary LaVonne Griffin-Valade reminds Oregonians to vote

Today is Election Day, which means it’s the last day to vote! All ballots must be postmarked or returned to a county elections office or official drop site by 8 p.m. today. If using USPS, return your ballot to a USPS office to make sure it gets postmarked.

Unofficial results will be available on our website after 8 p.m. tonight: results.OregonVotes.gov. All counties post initial results around 8 p.m. Each county has its own schedule for updates thereafter.

As a reminder, the results from some races in Portland using ranked choice voting will only be available via Multnomah County Elections website, not the Secretary of State website linked above.

“Oregonians are voters, as proven by the 1.4 million of you who have already cast your vote,” said Secretary of State Lavonne Griffin-Valade. “And we know voting in Oregon feels good because our modern vote-by-mail system ensures elections are accessible and accurate.”

In Oregon, the postmark law allows for any ballot mailed on or before Election Day to be counted, even if they are received by the county up to seven days later. The outcome of close elections may not be immediately known, and the reported vote totals will change after Election Day as counties continue processing valid, on time votes.

All election results are unofficial until the Secretary of State certifies the election no later than December 12th.

“I know many of us are eager to know the results of the election,” said Griffin-Valade. “As election officials, our goal is to get the results right, not get them fast.”

Need help or have any questions regarding your ballot? Your county elections office can help with any problem you have, including getting a replacement ballot.

What you need to know about the 2024 General Election