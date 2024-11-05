Today is Election Day: Secretary LaVonne Griffin-Valade reminds Oregonians to vote
Today is Election Day, which means it’s the last day to vote! All ballots must be postmarked or returned to a county elections office or official drop site by 8 p.m. today. If using USPS, return your ballot to a USPS office to make sure it gets postmarked.
Unofficial results will be available on our website after 8 p.m. tonight: results.OregonVotes.gov. All counties post initial results around 8 p.m. Each county has its own schedule for updates thereafter.
As a reminder, the results from some races in Portland using ranked choice voting will only be available via Multnomah County Elections website, not the Secretary of State website linked above.
“Oregonians are voters, as proven by the 1.4 million of you who have already cast your vote,” said Secretary of State Lavonne Griffin-Valade. “And we know voting in Oregon feels good because our modern vote-by-mail system ensures elections are accessible and accurate.”
In Oregon, the postmark law allows for any ballot mailed on or before Election Day to be counted, even if they are received by the county up to seven days later. The outcome of close elections may not be immediately known, and the reported vote totals will change after Election Day as counties continue processing valid, on time votes.
All election results are unofficial until the Secretary of State certifies the election no later than December 12th.
“I know many of us are eager to know the results of the election,” said Griffin-Valade. “As election officials, our goal is to get the results right, not get them fast.”
Need help or have any questions regarding your ballot? Your county elections office can help with any problem you have, including getting a replacement ballot.
###
What you need to know about the 2024 General Election
- Election Day is November 5, 2024. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. or postmarked on this day to be counted.
- Return your ballot in the mail, at a county clerk’s office, or at any of the secure, official drop boxes available throughout the state. Your ballot will be routed to the county in which you are registered to vote for processing.
- The postmark law, passed in 2021, allows ballots postmarked on or before Election Day to count as long as they’re received no later than 7 days after the election. For this reason, election results may be delayed because it will take a few days for all the votes to be counted.
- Preliminary results will be available on the Secretary of State website starting at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- Results from ranked choice voting races in Portland will be available at the Multnomah County Elections website.
- The 2024 elections will be the most secure elections in history. Learn all the ways we protect your vote at OregonVotes.gov/Integrity
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.