ATTO Technology Introduces Next-Gen Solutions for HPC and AI Connectivity at SC24

ATTO Technology, Inc. ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge - a simple-to-use and cost-effective solution enabling customers to seamlessly connect SAS tape drives to an existing Ethernet network. FastFrame™ N422 Integrated SFP28 Optical Interface

A complete product ecosystem optimized for high-performance data center workloads

At SC24, we're...offering a synergy between our powerful hardware and intuitive software. We're not just about speed; we're about the intelligent integration of hardware and software” — Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology

AMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, announces it will show its next-generation, high-performance storage and network connectivity products and solutions at SC24, the international conference for high-performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis, in Atlanta, GA, November 17-22, 2024.The showcase will feature the latest generation ATTO Ethernet and Fibre Channel storage connectivity solutions, product ecosystems engineered to address the evolving demands of high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, including those found in data center, scientific research, AI/ML applications, and other data-intensive environments.ATTO Performance Ethernet integrates ATTO FastFrame NICs with ATTO 360 Networking, offering a sophisticated yet user-friendly ecosystem for network management. FastFrame NICs ensure low-latency, high-performance connectivity, while the simplifying Ethernet operations, allowing for optimized HPC workloads with the push of a button. Custom profiles are available for storage solutions from NetApp, Dell, Quantum, and more. ATTO Celerity ™ 64Gb Gen 7 PCIe 4.0 Host Bus Adapters (HBAs) deliver exceptional deterministic performance with half the latency of competitors. The advanced software driver architecture of Celerity optimizes data pathways, fully harnessing the capabilities of all-flash data centers. With FC-NVMe fabric support, these HBAs cater to the most demanding workloads, providing extreme performance, ultra-low latency, and reliable access to shared storage resources.“At SC24, we're showing products that surpass current limitations, offering a synergy between our powerful hardware and intuitive software. We're not just about speed; we're about the intelligent integration of hardware and software to achieve peak performance,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology. “ATTO Technology is dedicated to supporting the advanced needs of HPC and data analysis, ensuring that our innovations translate into practical benefits for our customers.”For backup, archive, and disaster recovery operations, ATTO XstreamCORE Intelligent Bridges replace wasteful, inflexible, and inefficient dedicated servers, connecting Fibre Channel and Ethernet infrastructures directly to SAS storage.ATTO XstreamCORE 7600 extends Fibre Channel access to block storage for local, cloud, or over distances in excess of 500km, to up to 64 servers with less than 4ms of added latency. ATTO XstreamCORE ET 8200/8200T intelligently bridges SAS block devices such as JBODs or tape libraries to iSER or iSCSI Ethernet networks with industry-leading performance to up to 64 servers with less than 2 ms of added latency.The all-new ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge offers a straightforward, cost-efficient method for integrating SAS tape drives into an iSCSI environment. Compact and energy-efficient, the 8100T is equally effective in various HPC environments, including data centers, remote research facilities, and other locations where robust SAS storage connectivity is required.Other products engineered to excel with high-performance HPC and AI workloads on display at the show include ATTO ExpressNVM™ Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapters and ATTO ExpressSAS24Gb/s SAS HBAs.Explore the ATTO Technology product ecosystem, fully optimized for high-performance data center workflows, in booth 4345 at the Georgia World Congress Center.Appointments with ATTO at SC24 can be set up now using the contact form at https://www.atto.com/sc24/ Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: https://oem.atto.com/howtobuy/

