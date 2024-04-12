Submit Release
Flexible Workspace Provider, Lucid Private Offices, Expands Its Presence in Arizona with New Location in Scottsdale

MAX at Kierland

Reception Area of Lucid Private Offices

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucid Private Offices, a Texas based leading provider of upscale flexible office space, acquires its second Arizona location within the MAX at Kierland, a six-story Class A office building at 16220 N. Scottsdale Rd, Ste. 300.

The new Lucid Private Offices location, opening in November of 2024, will offer over 25,000 square feet of rentable space with stunning views and will boast over 100 private offices meticulously designed for productivity, spacious company suites with panoramic mountain views, collaborative coworking areas, and state-of-the-art meeting and board rooms.

This expansion follows closely on the heels of Lucid’s first location in Phoenix at 24th and Camelback, opening on May 1st. With these strategic expansions, Lucid Private Offices is poised to meet the growing demand for turnkey flexible workspace across Arizona.

"We are thrilled to bring Lucid Private Offices to the dynamic city of Scottsdale," said Flip Howard, Principal and CEO of Lucid Private Offices. "Our commitment to providing upscale private offices and coworking to professionals and entrepreneurs has never been stronger and we think the Kierland/ N. Scottsdale area is a perfect fit for our 2nd Arizona location.”

In addition to its premium office spaces, Max t Kierland and Lucid Private Offices will offer access to a range of amenities including the LUX Coffee Shop and MAX Relax Lounge on the first floor, outdoor seating and patio areas, EV charging stations, and convenient access to the Loop 101 Freeway. Its close proximity to premier restaurants, shops, and the vibrant neighborhood of Kierland make it an ideal destination for professionals, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

CRESA’s John Pelletier and Austin Studebaker along with Locate AI’s Jim Sadler represented the tenant, Lucid Private Offices and Newmark’s Patrick Devine and Mike Garlick represented Artist REIT, the landlord.

About Lucid Private Offices: Lucid Private Offices is a Texas-based company with over 26 locations throughout Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta. This upscale private office-focused coworking company caters to a more professional crowd and combines the no-hassle flexibility and modern energy of coworking with the privacy and professionality of a traditional office. The furnished, turnkey offices are move-in ready and equipped with state-of-the-art conference and team rooms, coworking spaces, a full-service coffee lounge, and the latest IT infrastructure. Upgrade your workday. Visit lucidprivateoffices.com to learn more.

