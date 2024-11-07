Cyber One Solutions signs 7,367 SQ FT Expansion at Boxer’s 1110 NASA Parkway

Boxer Property is thrilled to announce Cyber One Solutions Expansion at 1110 NASA Parkway.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is thrilled to announce Cyber One Solutions Expansion at 1110 NASA Parkway. This lease, negotiated by Boxer leasing agent, Priscilla Gomez, covers 7,367 square feet of premier office space.Cyber One Solutions is an information security and IT managed services and consulting company. It provides clients with support across the entire IT spectrum, from managing security to maintaining infrastructure and migrating to the cloud, with a specialization in the financial, retail, healthcare, and insurance industries.“Our expansion with Boxer Property marks an exciting milestone for our company,” said Brian Carrico, Chief Executive Officer at Cyber One Solutions. “This property and its strategic business location, allows us to further extend our specialized IT and security solutions across various industries.”Property DescriptionOne of Three Office Buildings on the Bay, 1110 is one of Boxer Property’s most coveted properties, located in Clear Lake. This six-story building offers quality, affordable office space, with many suites featuring views of the atrium lobby. Tenants benefit from:• Prime Location: Conveniently located in Clear Lake, just off I-45 and NASA Road 1, and close to the Johnson Space Center (NASA), Baybrook Mall, and Clear Lake Regional Medical Center.• Modern Amenities: Includes on-site property maintenance and management, ample parking, and security cameras with video surveillance.• Flexible Spaces: Designed to support networking, collaboration, and productivity among businesses and entrepreneurs.• Professional Atmosphere: Provides a secure and well-maintained environment for all business activities.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

