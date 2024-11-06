Each Special Edition Bike is individually numbered The Special Edition bike in full ROKiT livery

BMW M RR Special Edition celebrates ROKiT BMW Motorrad factory rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu winning the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK)

Its been a momentous season for ROKiT in World Superbikes” — Jonathan Kendrick

KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To celebrate ROKiT BMW Motorrad factory rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu winning the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK), BMW Motorrad presents the BMW M RR WSBK CHAMPION EDITION 2024 bike.The Special edition of the BMW M 1000 RR M Competition comes with world champion honours.With 18 victories and a total of 27 podium finishes, as well as 527 points at the end, "El Turco" was the dominant rider of the 2024 season, securing the first world championship title for ROKiT BMW Motorrad Motorsport. The 28-year-old further emphasized his outstanding season performance with six pole positions, 13 fastest race laps, and winning the Pirelli Best Lap Award.Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW Motorrad: "Toprak's incredible performance, culminating in the world championship title, was a joyful occasion for us to create a genuine replica of his M 1000 RR world champion machine for BMW Motorrad's motorsport-affine fans. Limited to 54 units, corresponding to his starting number."Jonathan Kendrick, Co-Founder and Chairman of ROKIT said “Its been a momentous season for ROKiT in World Superbikes and top see BMW honour our champion Toprak with this special bike in our livery is tremendous. With only 54 being made these bikes and going to become very special collectors’ items.”The basis for the BMW M RR WSBK CHAMPION EDITION 2024 is the M 1000 RR M Competition of the 2024 model year. The M Competition package includes the activation code for using the M GPS Lap trigger, the M Motorsport paintwork with the base colour Blackstorm metallic, and the maintenance-friendly DLC-coated M Endurance chain.All 54 units of the M RR WSBK CHAMPION EDITION 2024 are equipped with the original design and sponsor stickers of the factory racing machines.In addition to the mentioned features, buyers of the special edition receive a voucher for a meet & greet with world champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu in person.All 54 units are consecutively numbered from 01/54 to 54/54, feature a special graphic commemorating the world championship title on the M Carbon tank cover, and are personally signed by world champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu.While the number 54/54 of the M RR WSBK CHAMPION EDITION 2024 will remain with BMW Motorrad and will be on display at the BMW Museum in the future, the motorcycle with the number 01/54 goes to world champion Toprak himself.

WorldSBK 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.