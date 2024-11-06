Baltimore County Employees FCU to Change Its Name to Peake Federal Credit Union

Baltimore County Employees Federal Credit Union announces it will change its name to Peake Federal Credit Union in March 2025

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baltimore County Employees Federal Credit Union (BCEFCU) announces it will change its name to Peake Federal Credit Union in March 2025. For over 60 years, BCEFCU has proudly served the employees and families of Baltimore County. The name change will allow the Credit Union to be more inclusive and welcoming to the communities it has grown to serve. The new name and brand represent its steadfast commitment to supporting the financial well-being of its members, communities and employees.“Although we will have a new name and look, our core values and unwavering commitment to our members and our communities will remain the same,” said David P. Hagar, BCEFCU President. “Before making this change, we conducted research and found that a new name and identity could broaden our reach and deepen our connection with our members, allowing us to grow together.”The only change to the Credit Union will be the new name and tagline Banking. Elevated. Members will continue to receive the same warm personalized service, low competitive fees, great rates and smart financial services that deliver Peake value from the same team members they know and trust.“We are excited about this next chapter for our Credit Union,” said Michael “Jeff” Mayhew, Board Chair, BCEFCU. “We promise to continue to serve our members with the passion and integrity that has and will always define us.”For the last six decades BCEFCU has been focused on helping members improve their financial well-being. The change to Peake Federal Credit Union will allow it to do that for even more members. Visit bcefcu.com/peake to learn more about the new name and brand.Baltimore County Employees Federal Credit Union was founded in 1963 to serve Baltimore County Government employees and their families. Today, the Credit Union has grown to serve more than 29,000 members with assets just over $500 million and has expanded its field of membership to serve all of Baltimore County as well as Baltimore City and Carroll, Harford, Howard, and Anne Arundel counties. For more information visit www.bcefcu.com

