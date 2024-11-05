SDDOT Seeks Public Input on Traffic Study in Spearfish

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Nov. 4, 2024

Contact:

Stacy Bartlett, Project Manager, 605-773-6488

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house to discuss and receive public input on a recently completed traffic study for the area of Old U.S. Highway 14, Interstate 90 (exit 10), and North Avenue in Spearfish. The public meeting open house is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at the Spearfish School District Career and Technical Education Center (1824 Spirit Ln.) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The purpose of this public meeting is to share information, and gather public input, on the traffic study recently completed to evaluate existing and future conditions of the study area. Proposed potential improvements related to safety and traffic operations will be shared.The public meeting will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussions with design staff. There will not be a formal presentation during the meeting.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Comments can be submitted either in-person during the public meeting or sent to Mark Lutjeharms, Consultant Project Manager, 2000 Q St., Suite 500, Lincoln, NE 68503 or mlutjeharms@jeo.com.

For those who cannot attend the public meeting or desire additional information on the overall study, information will be made available on the SDDOT study website the day of the meeting at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_2032. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted.

For more information about the traffic study or upcoming public meeting, contact Stacy Bartlett, SDDOT Project Manager, at 605-773-6488 or stacy.bartlett@state.sd.us.

