OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina Advances Gender-Inclusive Policing in Small Arms Control Through IT Equipment Provision

Sarajevo, 5 November 2024 – Today, the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) marked a significant milestone in its ongoing initiative to strengthen gender representation in law enforcement through the provision of IT equipment to the Police Women’s Network Association and the RS Ministry of Interior Women’s Network (RS WPON). This handover is part of the broader OSCE-led ExB project, “Addressing Security and Safety Risks of Illegal Possession, Misuse, and Trafficking of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) and Their Ammunition in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” supported by Austria (in-kind contribution), Czechia, the European Union (EU), France, Germany, Liechtenstein, Norway, Slovakia, Türkiye, and the United States (US).

The project aims to tackle critical security risks associated with SALW and actively integrates gender perspectives to enhance the project’s impact on community safety and public trust. By supporting women’s police networks, the OSCE strengthens the role of women in managing and controlling SALW, acknowledging their essential contributions to combatting crime and promoting stability.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating: “This support highlights our commitment to inclusive policing by equipping these networks with resources to tackle the pressing challenge of firearm-related domestic and gender-based violence.” Ambassador Aggeler also underscored that women’s representation in SALW control contributes not only to more effective law enforcement but also to organizational changes that recognize the significance of diverse perspectives in public safety.

Mr. Spencer M. Fields, Deputy Arms Control Delegate from the U.S. Mission to the OSCE, praised the OSCE Mission's dedication to gender equality and security, noting the positive impact of the Police Women’s Network Association and RS WPON on safety in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The project’s gender-relevant activities are supported by international gender consultants and aim to foster an inclusive approach to security. These efforts include specialized training for law enforcement agencies, strategies to prevent firearm-related domestic violence, and the promotion of women’s leadership within policing frameworks.

Today’s event highlights the OSCE’s commitment to reinforcing security measures that recognize and address the unique roles of women in law enforcement, ultimately contributing to a safer, more inclusive Bosnia and Herzegovina.