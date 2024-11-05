Government hosts pre Presidential Imbizo events in KwaZulu-Natal, 5 to 7 Nov

The government will host a series of service delivery, stakeholder and community engagements ahead of the District Development Model Presidential Imbizo. The Imbizo will be hosted on the 8th of November 2024 at uMnini Sportfield, Umgababa, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Province.

Members of the media are advised to take note of the following programme and are invited to cover the events as follows:

Tuesday, 05 November 2024

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Nokuzola Capa and MEC for Agriculture, Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa lead a Rabies Awareness Campaign in eThekwini followed by a stakeholder engagement session with local farmers.

10h30: Rabies Vaccination Drive, Mageza Sport Field

12h00: Stakeholder engagement session with local farmers at the South African Sugar

Association

Contact: Sulile Molutsoane - 067 410 6100

Wednesday, 06 November 2024

16h00

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mzwanele Nyhontso and KZN MEC for Agriculture, Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa will conduct oversight visits to small-scale sugarcane growers supported by the department.

Venue: Empendweni Hall, Umbumbulu

Contact: Sulile Molutsoane - 067 410 6100

Wednesday, 06 November 2024

09h00

Deputy Minister for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Seiso Joel Mohai will conduct an Improvements Monitoring Visit to Isithebe Industrial Site.

Contact: Phehello Mokoena - 0729143676

Thursday, 07 November 2024

Deputy Minister from Performance Monitoring and Evaluation, Seiso Joel Mohai will embark on an unannounced Frontline Service Delivery monitoring visit to a health facility in KZN

Contact: Phehello Mokoena 0729143676

Thursday, 07 November 2024

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean MacPherson and Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala visit EPWP projects and host a community engagement and MOU signing ceremony.

09h00: NPO visit at Chatsworth

10h00: EPWP Project visit at Inanda

10h30: NPO EPWP Project visit at Inanda

11h00: Community engagement and opening of Welisizwe rural bridges, Umzinyathi.

18h00: Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with eThekwini Municipality and the provincial Department of Public Works. The Memorandum entails the repurposing and reallocation to government departments as well as letting to the public of 16 identified problematic facilities in the city of eThekwini optimization at Durban ICC.

Contact: Lennox Mabaso-082 884 2403 or Phafe Tlaka 082 069 9332

Thursday, 07 November 2024

09h30

Unveiling of the King Shaka Statue led at the King Shaka International Airport

Contact: Lindelani Mbatha – 061 499 0774

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147