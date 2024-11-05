Submit Release
Water and Sanitation conducts water and sanitation project inspections in KwaZulu-Natal, 6 to 7 Nov

The Ministry of Water and Sanitation will conduct oversight inspections of several water and sanitation projects in the eThekwini Metro in KwaZulu-Natal on 06-07 November 2024.

The oversight inspections are aimed at assessing the state of water and sanitation services in the Metro and to improve water supply and sanitation challenges.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 (KwaXimba – led by Deputy Minister David Mahlobo)

SITE 01

Time:     08:00 – 09:00

Venue: KwaXimba Package Plant

SITE 02

Time:     11:30 – 13:00 (Community Engagement)

Venue: KwaXimba Sports Centre

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 (Umhlanga– led by Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo)

SITE 01

Time:     09:00 – 11:00

Venue: uMhlathuzana Wastewater Treatment Plant

SITE 02

Time:     12:00 – 13:00

Venue: Umhlanga Wastewater Treatment Plant

Thursday, 07 November 2024 (uMkhomazi – led by Minister Pemmy Majodina)

SITE 01

Time:     10:00 – 10:30

Venue: Goodenough Abstraction Works    

SITE 02

Time:     11:00 – 12:00

Venue: Ngwadini Dam Construction Site

For confirmations, please contact Lebogang Maseko on 083 661 7859 / MasekoL2@dws.gov.za or Siyabonga Maphumulo on 082 303 4243/ cmaphumulo@mhlathuze.co.za

 

For more information, contact:
Wisane Mavasa
DWS Spokesperson 
Cell: 060 561 8935 
E-mail:  mavasaw@dws.gov.za

 

