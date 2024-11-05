Water and Sanitation conducts water and sanitation project inspections in KwaZulu-Natal, 6 to 7 Nov
The Ministry of Water and Sanitation will conduct oversight inspections of several water and sanitation projects in the eThekwini Metro in KwaZulu-Natal on 06-07 November 2024.
The oversight inspections are aimed at assessing the state of water and sanitation services in the Metro and to improve water supply and sanitation challenges.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Wednesday, 06 November 2024 (KwaXimba – led by Deputy Minister David Mahlobo)
SITE 01
Time: 08:00 – 09:00
Venue: KwaXimba Package Plant
SITE 02
Time: 11:30 – 13:00 (Community Engagement)
Venue: KwaXimba Sports Centre
Wednesday, 06 November 2024 (Umhlanga– led by Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo)
SITE 01
Time: 09:00 – 11:00
Venue: uMhlathuzana Wastewater Treatment Plant
SITE 02
Time: 12:00 – 13:00
Venue: Umhlanga Wastewater Treatment Plant
Thursday, 07 November 2024 (uMkhomazi – led by Minister Pemmy Majodina)
SITE 01
Time: 10:00 – 10:30
Venue: Goodenough Abstraction Works
SITE 02
Time: 11:00 – 12:00
Venue: Ngwadini Dam Construction Site
For confirmations, please contact Lebogang Maseko on 083 661 7859 / MasekoL2@dws.gov.za or Siyabonga Maphumulo on 082 303 4243/ cmaphumulo@mhlathuze.co.za
For more information, contact:
Wisane Mavasa
DWS Spokesperson
Cell: 060 561 8935
E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.