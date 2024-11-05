Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

The UK is now introducing a new digital immigration system in their commitment to improve and deliver a more streamlined, digital immigration system which will be quicker and more secure for the millions of people who pass through the UK border each year.

Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) are being introduced worldwide for visitors to the UK who do not currently need a visa for short stays, or who do not already have a UK immigration status – an ETA is a digital permission to travel.

Key Facts

An ETA costs £10 and permits multiple journeys to the UK for stays of up to six months at a time over two years or until the holder’s passport expires – whichever is sooner.

Eligible Europeans can apply from 5 March 2025 and will need an ETA to travel from 2 April 2025.

can apply from 5 March 2025 and will need an ETA to travel from 2 April 2025. Eligible non-Europeans can apply in advance from 27 November 2024 and will need an ETA to travel from 8 January 2025.

can apply in advance from 27 November 2024 and will need an ETA to travel from 8 January 2025. Gulf Cooperation Council visitors (UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait) already need an ETA to travel to the UK.

Eligibility for an ETA

All visitors, including children, who do not need a visa for short stays or who do not have any other UK immigration status will need an ETA to travel to the UK or transit through the UK.

An ETA is not a visa, it does not permit entry into the UK – it authorises an individual to travel to the UK.

British, Irish citizens and do not need an ETA.

You do not need an ETA if you are British, Irish, already have a visa, EU Settled/Pre-Settled Status or any other immigration status such as a BRP/BRC/indefinite leave to remain.

Applying for an ETA

Information on who can get an ETA and how to apply before coming to the UK is available on GOV.UK

The easiest way to apply for an ETA is through the ‘UK ETA app’, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple App Store. People can apply on GOV.UK if they do not have access to a smartphone.

Applicants usually get a decision within three working days but may get a quicker decision if they use the UK ETA app.

To apply for an ETA, applicants need to:

Pay a fee Provide contact and passport details Provide a valid photo, complying with our rules for digital photos on GOV.UK Answer a set of questions



Visitors must travel using the same passport they used when they applied for an ETA. An ETA costs £10.

What happens if someone is not able to obtain an ETA?

If an applicant’s ETA application is rejected, they will be told the reason and can apply again.

If an applicant’s ETA application is refused, they cannot appeal and instead need to apply for a visa if they still wish to seek permission to come to the UK.

Disclaimer: The above information is for general purpose only and is not intended to replace official guidance by the British Authorities. For further information please carefully read the Home Office website.