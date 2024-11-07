Rainmaker Worldwide Announces Successful Implementation of 1.6 Million Liter/Day Wastewater Treatment Project in Iraq

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAKR)

NV, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR), a global leader in water technology solutions, is proud to announce the successful deployment of a 1.6 million liter per day wastewater treatment system in Iraq through its subsidiary, Miranda Water Technologies . This advanced system, based on the MiracellGreen technology, was designed and built in collaboration with NMR Construction and is currently servicing over 14,000 residents in the region.Michael O'Connor, Chairman and CEO of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc., commented on this significant achievement, "We are excited for the successful completion of this large-scale wastewater treatment project in Iraq. The system has not only met but exceeded our expectations, both in terms of efficiency and the environmental impact. This success is a testament to the dedication of our team at Miranda Water Technologies and their ability to deliver reliable, scalable solutions for water management. We are committed to expanding our impact in the Middle East and beyond, ensuring communities have access to clean and safe water through innovative technologies like Miracell."Exceeding Expectations with Clean Effluent and Environmental BenefitsThe MiracellGreen technology was designed to efficiently treat large volumes of wastewater while delivering high-quality effluent. After six months of continuous operation, the system has demonstrated exceptional performance, producing an effluent cleaner than initially projected and contributing to improved environmental conditions in the area.Arch. Umut Gül, Technical Manager of NMR Construction, praised Miranda Water Technologies for their professionalism and the quality of their work, "It is with great pleasure that we provide this testimonial for Miranda Water Technologies. From the initial project discussions to the final installation, Miranda demonstrated exceptional professionalism, technical expertise, and commitment to excellence. The system is efficiently servicing over 14,000 people daily, and the quality of the effluent is even cleaner than originally projected. The environmental benefits of this solution have been a standout feature, and we have received positive feedback from the community regarding the improved wastewater management."On-Time and On-Budget ExecutionA key aspect of the project’s success has been its timely completion and adherence to budget. Despite the complexities of delivering such a large-scale project, Miranda Water Technologies ensured that the entire process—from design to installation—was seamless."The delivery of this project on time and on budget highlights the level of reliability and transparency we have come to expect from Miranda Water Technologies," continued Arch. Gül. "Their ability to communicate effectively and address any challenges along the way made this a truly smooth and successful partnership."Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. continues to provide innovative, sustainable water solutions worldwide, and this project serves as another example of how the company is addressing the global need for effective water treatment technologies.About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a global leader in providing innovative, energy-efficient water treatment technologies. Rainmaker’s mission is to help solve the global water crisis through a range of products. Its Air-to-Water and subsidiary products, RO/CELLand the patented MiracellRotating Biological Contactor (RBC) for wastewater treatment convert usable water from moisture in the air, seawater, and even wastewater, while supporting sustainability efforts worldwide.Rainmaker owns Miranda Water Technologies, a joint subsidiary with Viva Industries Inc. specializing in advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions. Miranda’s portfolio includes membrane bioreactors, containerized reverse osmosis systems, and over 1,200 deployed systems across 40 countries. Together, Rainmaker and Miranda serve residential and commercial clients, with a focus on water reuse and conservation.For more information, visit www.rainmakerww.com About Miranda Water TechnologiesMiranda Water Technology, with headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, and Peterborough, Ontario, is an internationally recognized leader in biological water and wastewater treatment, as well as water reuse systems. As a subsidiary of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. and Viva Industries Inc., Miranda specializes in advanced wastewater treatment solutions, featuring proprietary technologies like the MiracellRotating Biological Contactor (RBC) and the R/OCELL system, which converts seawater, contaminated, or brackish water directly into potable drinking water. Miranda delivers sustainable, efficient solutions, earning the trust of governments, businesses, and communities globally. Supported by a global network of distributors, dealers, and installers, Miranda's systems are available worldwide.For more information, FAQs, and the latest product updates, visit www.mirandawater.com Forward-Looking StatementsCertain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of, new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.