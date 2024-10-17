Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership Between Miranda Water Technologies and Fleming College

This collaboration aims to drive improvements in efficiency, sustainability, and performance for wastewater treatment solutions.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAKR)

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO , CANADA, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. , one of the parent companies of Miranda Water Technologies (“Miranda”), is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership between Miranda and Fleming College. This collaboration aims to develop a SmartCell Control Module that will significantly enhance the capabilities of Miranda’s flagship MiracellRotating Biological Contactor (“RBC”) system, driving improvements in efficiency, sustainability, and performance for wastewater treatment solutions. The SmartCell Control Module will bring advanced data analytics to the MiracellRBC, enabling predictive wastewater profiling, real-time monitoring, and advanced automation.The announcement was made at Fleming College’s Kawartha Trades and Technology Centre (“KTTC”), a premier facility that fosters collaboration between industry and academia in the fields of construction trades and technology. KTTC was a fitting backdrop for this partnership announcement and the unveiling of this innovative new technology.Maureen Adamson, President of Fleming College, commented on the broader impact of the collaboration: "Partnering with forward-thinking companies like Miranda Water Technologies allows Fleming College to address critical challenges while giving our students invaluable hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies. This partnership exemplifies how Fleming is shaping the future of technology needed for sustainable, resilient communities."Fleming College’s Centre for Applied Machine Intelligence and Integration Technologies (“CAMIIT”) has rapidly become a regional leader in advanced technology research and development since its establishment in 2020. The centre’s focus on enhancing real-time monitoring, data processing, and system optimization makes it a vital partner in developing innovative solutions like the SmartCell Control Module.Additionally, the Centre for Advancement of Water and Wastewater Technologies (“CAWT”), based in Lindsay and Minden, offers world-class research facilities and a team of experts dedicated to advancing water and wastewater technologies. CAWT's collaboration with Miranda further strengthens the focus on water innovation, supporting Canada’s growing need for high-performance wastewater management solutions."We are very excited for our subsidiary Miranda to partner with Fleming College. Technological and R&D alliances were at the core of the decision to acquire Miranda in January of 2024," said Michael O’Connor, CEO of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. "As previously communicated, by bringing advanced wastewater treatment systems to North America by engaging with groups like Fleming’s CAMIIT, as well as CAWT, we are continuing to build the foundation to deploy our systems globally. This alliance will drive innovation in sustainable water management, and bring existing and new communities smarter, state-of-the art solutions systems to manage all wastewater management needs."During the event, Miranda also unveiled its next-generation MiracellRBC system, a compact, efficient, and odourless solution for wastewater treatment designed to serve communities ranging from 20 to 1,500 homes. The MiracellRBC uses a natural, biological process to treat wastewater and has been deployed in over 40 countries across six continents, reinforcing Miranda’s global impact on sustainable water management.About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a global leader in providing innovative, energy-efficient water treatment technologies. Rainmaker’s mission is to help solve the global water crisis through a range of products. Its Air-to-Water and subsidiary products, RO/CELLand the patented MiracellRotating Biological Contactor (RBC) for wastewater treatment convert usable water from moisture in the air, seawater, and even wastewater, while supporting sustainability efforts worldwide.Rainmaker owns Miranda Water Technologies, a joint subsidiary with Viva Industries Inc. specializing in advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions. Miranda’s portfolio includes membrane bioreactors, containerized reverse osmosis systems, and over 1,200 deployed systems across 40 countries. Together, Rainmaker and Miranda serve residential and commercial clients, with a focus on water reuse and conservation.For more information, visit www.rainmakerww.com About Fleming CollegeFleming College is located on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands in Central Ontario, with campuses in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg, and Haliburton. Named after Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college offers over 100 full-time programs across a variety of disciplines. With a student body of over 6,800 full-time and 10,000 part-time learners, Fleming is committed to preparing students for the future with hands-on experience and innovative education. Visit www.flemingcollege.ca for more information.About Miranda Water TechnologiesMiranda Water Technologies, a subsidiary of Viva Industries Inc. and Rainmaker Worldwide Inc., is a global pioneer in sustainable water and wastewater solutions. Headquartered in Peterborough, Ontario, with operations in Ankara, Türkiye, Miranda specializes in technologies such as the MiracellRotating Biological Contactor (RBC), Reverse Osmosis systems, and air-to-water technologies. Miranda has deployed over 1,200 systems across 40 countries, driving global efforts in water conservation. Visit www.mirandawater.com for more information.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of, new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.