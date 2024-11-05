Forging the Future: Carrier Air Wing Five’s return to USS George Washington

“Ensure you are in proper flight deck gear – sleeves rolled down and goggles on,” Voss continued. The flight deck crew of George Washington and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 responded immediately, assuming their positions across the flight deck. “All right, heads up on the flight deck. We’ve got a ‘Lightning’ on a three-mile approach,” Voss warned, referring to an incoming F-35C Lightning II Strike Fighter.

Every Sailor on deck recognized the callsign “Lightning.” This particular aircraft, from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 the “Argonauts,” would soon make history as the first forward-deployed F-35C to land on the George Washington. Sailors, clad in bright flight deck jerseys of varying colors, waited in anticipation; they knew this marked the start of a new chapter for both CVW-5 and George Washington. Together, they form “Team Badman,” a powerhouse of naval aviation in the Indo-Pacific.

As the F-35C approached, Sailors from across the ranks shared a singular focus— safe air warfare operations. The integration of seven air wing squadrons is the continuing effort to ensure the ongoing success of Navy’s mission to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Based out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, CVW-5 recently rejoined George Washington for their first round of air operations together since 2015, returning with an upgraded lineup that includes the sleek F-35C supersonic stealth strike fighter. VFA-147 first operated F-35Cs on George Washington earlier this year during a Southern Seas deployment in U.S. 4th Fleet, allowing the crew to familiarize themselves with the fifth-generation fighter, a carrier-based variant of the F-35 with adaptations such as foldable wingtip sections and stronger landing gear.

Among the diverse lineup of aircraft, there are familiar sights to seasoned flight deck Sailors. The E/A-18G Growler, known affectionately as “Grizzly,” and the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, or “Rhino,” continue to dominate the skies and serve as the backbone of the U.S. Navy’s strike fighter capabilities. CVW-5 boasts three Super Hornet squadrons, each a welcome return to the flight operations family.

“Alright folks, the ‘Lightning’ is on a one-mile straight-in approach,” said Voss as the aircraft neared. On deck, the Sailors snapped into their positions with razor-sharp focus, prepared for the familiar groove of flight operations. The sound of the F-35C’s engine reverberated through the hull and the bones of every Sailor on deck as it touched down. The tailhook grabbed an arresting wire with a metallic screech, signaling the start of the second round of flight operations aboard George Washington.

“The [F-35] is bringing brand new capabilities the air wing,” said Capt. Patrick Corrigan, Commander, CVW-5. “The stealth capabilities and sensor fusion is something everyone is talking about, and we have integrated the airwing around the F-35 as much as we have integrated the F-35 around the airwing, making us all together more lethal.”

The E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tigertails of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 125, is another indispensable player in the air wing.

“We’ve also picked up brand new hawkeyes,” said Corrigan. “The big advantages with the new E-2D model is the air refueling capability and immense sensor upgrade.”

The E-2 aircraft are often described as a “mother bear” circling protectively above the fleet, the E-2D provides long-range threat detection and situational awareness.

From strike, airborne early warning, to carrier onboard delivery, CVW-5 returns with a number of upgrades. On the flight deck aboard George Washington, another unique aircraft began its approach.

“Heads up on the flight deck!” Lt. Cmdr. Franklin Santiago, the ship’s aircraft handler, warned over the intercom. “We’ve got an Osprey coming in on Spot Nine.”

Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRM) 30 Detachment 5 began operating the CMV-22B Osprey on George Washington in July, delivering essential supplies and performing deck landing qualification during the day and night.

“The air wing has recently upgraded to become the air wing of the future,” said Corrigan. “We recently picked up the CMV-22B Osprey, a brand new aircraft, which means more reliability to replace the C-2 Greyhounds’ carrier onboard delivery mission set.”

The Osprey’s distinctive tri-rotor hum filled the air as flight deck personnel swiftly cleared the landing zone. A landing signalman enlisted (LSE) guided the Osprey to a smooth vertical rolling landing, no arresting wires needed, a welcome change from its predecessor.

“The Osprey brings a brand new capability that we haven’t had before,” said Corrigan “Its vertical lift and landing capability without the need for catapults or arresting wires is a game changer.”

The Osprey’s rotors then shifted from 90 to 45 degrees.

“Heads up on the flight deck, heads up! We got an Osprey moving forward to take off,” said Santiago. “Stand clear of the foul line and watch out for propwash.”

The LSE signaled for the aircraft to rise, demonstrating its vertical takeoff capability. Moments later, the Osprey soared into the sky, quickly transforming into a turbo-prop aircraft capable of reaching 300 mph.

As the day’s operations wound down, Santiago called out again. “Heads up! Helicopters inbound! Last birds for the day.”

An MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 approached in its typical steady fashion, following the LSE’s hand signals. These helicopters and its naval aircrewmen are constantly on standby during flight operations, ready for search and rescue missions or to provide protection against any maritime threats.

Nearby Sailors watched with bated breath as the MH-60S teased a landing. It touched down on its rear landing gear and settled right on the marked squares with the kind of precision that marks the signature of Navy pilots. Another Seahawk, this one an MH-60R attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, followed suit. The MH-60R specializes in anti-submarine warfare and safeguards the fleet from undersea threats.

With the final helicopters safely on deck, flight deck personnel began shutting down operations. As jets and helicopters powered down, the sound of spinning rotors and jet engines faded, signaling the end of a successful day for Team Badman.

"What makes the Badman team stand out is that we are permanently forward deployed to the Indo-Pacific,” said Corrigan. “This is a dynamic region and maintaining a high state of warfighting readiness is crucial. We have upgraded to the air wing of the future."