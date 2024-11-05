VAW-123 Sends their Last E-2C Hawkeye to the Boneyard

This event was part of the squadron’s transition to the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye to be completed in mid-2025.

VAW-123’s other two E-2C were transferred to VAW-120 Fleet Replacement Squadron to be used for training the next generation of Hawkeye pilots. For more than 50 years, the E-2C has provided the Navy’s command and control capabilities.

Lt. Terrance Lawrence, assigned to VAW-123, was one of the pilots chosen to deliver an E-2C to the boneyard. The squadron first received the E-2C in November 1973. Since then, this platform has been used for sea and land-based military operations, search and rescue missions, drug interdiction, humanitarian efforts and disaster relief.

Lawrence, a naval aviator since 2021, had not experienced delivering an aircraft to its final resting place.

“It was something that I knew not a lot of other aviators get to do; it is pretty rare that you get to participate in this type of flight,” Lawrence said. “This was a special and unique opportunity that does not come up often. I volunteered immediately.”

Lt. Avesta Shwany, also of VAW-123, flew the second E-2C and reflected on the experience for her and her crew upon departing Norfolk for the boneyard.

"Getting to be a part of the last crew was incredibly bittersweet,” Shwany said. “This aircraft carries a lot of memories to so many aircrew members, especially from this most recent deployment to the Red Sea.”

Shwany added that the aircraft had seen combat and played a vital role in many missions.

“Taking this aircraft to the boneyard signified the end of an era, and the beginning of our delta transition. I think everyone was surprised with how emotional we were dropping her off and saying our goodbyes,” Shwany said.

Lawrence said he was proud to be the last person to fly the E-2C for his squadron. The aircrew that accompanied both aircraft to Tucson took the opportunity to mark their place in history by ceremoniously signing the inside of the aircraft as a final farewell.

“This aircraft meant a lot,” Lawrence said. “I was sentimental about it, especially after spending nine months flying it in the Red Sea.”

The 10 aircrew who participated in the nearly six-hour flight to the boneyard, took time to tap the side of the aircraft, as they said their farewell before transferring it to the staff at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

“This plane has all of these stories associated with it especially just after deployment,” Lawrence added. VAW-123 was deployed aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group and returned from a nine-month deployment in July 2024.

The crew also had an opportunity to step back in time and witness aviation history.

“We toured the boneyard, which has over 4,000 aircraft stored,” Lawrence said. “I am proud to be one of the last pilots to be part of that aircraft’s history.”

With VAW-123 marking its transition to the E-2D, west-coast based VAW-116 is the only fleet squadron in the Navy flying the E-2C until its scheduled sundown.

Lawrence said he looks forward to flying the E-2D which features a state-of-the-art radar with upgraded capabilities and aircraft systems that improve supportability and increase readiness. The E-2D enhances operational capabilities by increasing time on station allowing for extended range from the carrier, increased persistence and operational flexibility.