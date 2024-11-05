NEBRASKA, November 5 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Nelsen-Pacey as County Court Judge in the 10th Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Natalie G. Nelsen-Pacey of Holdrege as county court judge in the 10th Judicial District. That district includes Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties.

Nelsen-Pacey has served as both the deputy county attorney and the county attorney in Phelps County since 2017. Before that, she was an attorney in the Holdrege law firm of Dier, Osborn, Cox & Nelson, P.C., L.L.O for nearly nine years where her areas of practice included corporate, business, real estate, family, juvenile and adoption law.

Nelsen-Pacey received her bachelor’s degree from Doane College. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Nelsen-Pacey fills the vacancy created due to the appointment of Judge Timothy Hoeft to the district court.