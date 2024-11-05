Amodio & Kenny Broker 42-Units Adjacent to Connecticut Children's for $3.8M

299 Washington St., Hartford, CT front facade Eric Amodio, CCIM, MBA Kevin Kenny

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amodio & Co is pleased to announce the sale of 299 Washington Street, Hartford, CT. The 42-unit multifamily apartment complex features (19) 1-bedroom, (23) 2-bedroom apartments and on-site surface parking. The property offered the new owners a strategic acquisition located directly across from Connecticut Children's Medical Center (CCMC) and Hartford Hospital. The asset traded for $3.8M ($90,476/unit), at time of sale yielding a going-in cap rate of 7.5%.Eric Amodio, CCIM, MBA of Amodio & Co represented the seller, Washington Heights Apartments, LLC. Kevin Kenny of NAI Lexington Commercial represented the buyer, LAZ Investments, LLC. The step-brothers have many more brokerage deals in the pipeline together.Since 1919, Amodio & Co. Real Estate has assisted their clients in all aspects of commercial real estate including brokerage, financing, management and development. Its team of experienced industry experts offers creative solutions for buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants to ensure their deal transacts properly. Amodio & Co provides expert advice and services with effective solutions to its real estate engagements. Put the power of a CCIM globally designated professional on your team and let our award-winning firm assist in navigating today’s CRE market. Based in Farmington, CT, with a nationwide reach.

