ebp Global Launches AI-Powered SaaS-Based Platform ‘Answers. by ebp Global’

Drive profitability, efficiency, and agility with data-driven tools to revolutionize business performance.

Today’s retail landscape evolves rapidly. Answers. delivers actionable insights, helping companies drive profitability, streamline operations, and stay agile.”
— Michael Gamper, CEO of ebp Global

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ebp Global, a leading consulting firm specializing in supply chain solutions and new product development, has launched its brand-new platform Answers., a cutting-edge suite of AI-powered tools created to help retailers and brands make smarter, faster, and more profitable value chain decisions.

Answers. is a comprehensive, AI-enhanced SaaS platform that acts as an intelligence layer on top of traditional planning systems.
Through its three tools, AssortIQ, Trendcaster, and SupplyIQ, it enables businesses to optimize their entire product journey—from concept to consumer. Answers. is designed to help companies refine their assortment strategies, product offerings, and inventory management based on robust, data-driven insights.

Unveiled at a recent New York launch event, a live demonstration of Answers. showed its capabilities as well as a preview of an advanced large language model (LLM) developed in partnership with TNE to be integrated into the platform for increased ease of use.

Key benefits of the Answers. platform include:
• Smarter, faster decision-making: AI-driven insights allow for agile, informed decisions, improving results across the value chain.
• Improved efficiency and profitability: Streamlined product strategies and inventory management reduce costs while boosting ROI.
• Enhanced customer insights: Tailored, data-driven insights empower brands to respond more effectively to customer needs.

For further information about Answers. and its approach to retail intelligence, please visit https://ebp-global.com/answers.

About ebp Global
ebp Global is a global boutique management consulting firm with offices in London, New York, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Copenhagen, and Singapore. The firm provides tailored solutions for complex business challenges across the value chain, primarily within the apparel, footwear, and catering industries, fostering long-term partnerships with some of the world’s most recognized brands.

Media Contact:
Julia Schneider, Director of Marketing
Email: julia.schneider@ebp-global.com

Julia Schneider
ebp Global
julia.schneider@ebp-global.com

