ebp Global acquires Sustaina Company

Applying sustainability expertise to value chain transformations, the acquisition will take sustainable practices to a global scale.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green legislation around the globe has accelerated the need for sustainability expertise. The international boutique management consultancy ebp Global recognized this early on and developed its own sustainability competencies. These are now being significantly expanded through the acquisition of the leading Danish sustainability consultancy, Sustaina Company.

“Sustainability is a strategic business capability that major brands and corporations need to address. Focusing only on operations excellence without including sustainability into core decision making processes will lead to both brand and financial risks,” Michael Gamper, CEO of ebp Global, remarks.

For Sustaina Company, the acquisition offers access to new regions and market-leading customers.

“I am super excited that we have joined forces with ebp Global. It gives us the opportunity to scale the concept of Sustaina Company and be able to help even more companies also outside the borders of Denmark. We can now offer our customers the opportunity to get more guidance regarding export markets other than the EU” says Anne Katrine Blirup, CEO of Sustaina Company.

Companies face multiplying challenges concerning sustainability in their value chains, such as traceability issues and European sustainability legislation. Sustaina Company’s experience with and knowledge about such issues will greatly benefit ebp Global’s clients.

“We are extremely proud to be able to bring Sustaina Company into the ebp Global family. They have built an excellent reputation in the field of sustainability, and by coupling this capability with the operations focus of ebp Global, we can provide a full service to clients around the globe addressing the challenges of tomorrow,” Michael Gamper continues.

• Julia Schneider julia.schneider@ebp-global.com

• Johanne Kragh Olesen johanne@sustainacompany.com

About ebp global: ebp-global.com

About Sustaina Company: sustainacompany.com