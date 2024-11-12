Submit Release
Gardens Residences Elevates North Miami Living with Community-Centered Amenities

Experience luxury, connection, and convenience with the community-focused amenities at Gardens Residences.

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gardens Residences offers premium amenities that foster connection, wellness, and relaxation. Designed to bring people together, the community features a spacious lobby lounge, beautifully outfitted club room, and a fully equipped fitness center. Residents also have access to a yoga area, perfect for relaxation and mindfulness.

“Our commitment is to create a space where residents feel at home and thrive,” says John Lago, CFO. “Gardens Residences blends privacy with a strong sense of community.”

Outdoor amenities include a rooftop infinity-edge pool with cabanas, providing residents with a relaxing and scenic retreat. Pet owners benefit from a convenient dog-washing station, enhancing Gardens Residences’ appeal as a pet-friendly community.

Located near North Miami’s dining, shopping, and cultural destinations, including Biscayne Bay, residents enjoy both urban convenience and residential tranquility. The Gardens Residences experience goes beyond apartment living, creating a well-rounded, vibrant community.

To explore available units, contact us at (754) 225-7984 or visit gardensresidences.com.

Gardens Residences Elevates North Miami Living with Community-Centered Amenities

