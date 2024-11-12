Spacious 2-Bedroom Units with Scenic Views Unveiled at Gardens Residences

Bright and open living area with expansive windows showcasing a panoramic view of the surrounding greenery. Spacious corner balcony with glass doors, offering plenty of natural light for the living space inside. Sleek kitchen with modern appliances, clean lines, and a view of the outdoors through the window.

Gardens Residences offers spacious 2-bedroom units with exclusive views, luxury finishes, and resort-style amenities.

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gardens Residences has announced the availability of its elegant and versatile 2-bedroom units, offering flexible spaces tailored to modern living. With open-concept layouts and premium finishes including quartz countertops, rain showerheads, and stainless steel appliances, each residence combines both style and functionality. Floor-to-ceiling windows reveal expansive views of North Miami, enhancing the sense of space and connection to the surroundings.

The building’s distinctive U-shaped design, which creates six corner units instead of the typical four, allows each 2-bedroom corner unit to feature a glass wall, maximizing the panoramic views. Depending on the location within the building, residents can enjoy perspectives of Sunny Isles, Downtown Miami, or the north-facing “Gardens in the Sky” — a tree-top view overlooking the nearby single-family residential neighborhood.

John Lago, CFO of Gardens Residences, notes, “The 2-bedroom units were developed with flexibility in mind, supporting various lifestyles with spaces suited for work, relaxation, and entertaining.”

In addition to the thoughtfully designed units, Gardens Residences offers an array of amenities that enrich the resident experience. Community features include a rooftop infinity-edge pool with private cabanas, a fully equipped fitness center, a yoga area, a lobby lounge, and a club room, providing a welcoming and convenient environment for all residents.

Prospective residents are encouraged to learn more by visiting the Gardens Residences website at gardensresidences.com or by contacting (754) 225-7984 to arrange a tour.

