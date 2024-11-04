Letter of Intent (LOI) on expanded defence cooperation between Sweden and Hungary

SWEDEN, November 4 - On 16 October 2024, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson and Hungarian Minister of Defence Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky signed a Letter of Intent (LOI). This LOI is a bilateral declaration on expanded defence cooperation between Sweden and Hungary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.