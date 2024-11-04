Submit Release
Letter of Intent (LOI) on expanded defence cooperation between Sweden and Hungary

SWEDEN, November 4 - On 16 October 2024, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson and Hungarian Minister of Defence Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky signed a Letter of Intent (LOI). This LOI is a bilateral declaration on expanded defence cooperation between Sweden and Hungary.

