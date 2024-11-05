Alderfer Glass Provides Windshield Protection Tips for Long-Term Vehicle Storage

TELFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alderfer Glass, a leader in windshield repair in Allentown, PA , has released a comprehensive guide on how to protect windshields during long-term vehicle storage. With prolonged exposure to environmental factors like sunlight, moisture, dust, and debris, windshields can develop chips, cracks, or fogging, which may compromise the vehicle's structural integrity and lead to costly repairs. Alderfer Glass provides useful insights into maintaining windshield conditions and ensuring that vehicles remain safe and ready for the road.The windshield is a crucial component of a vehicle’s overall safety, and damage that occurs during storage can weaken the glass, particularly in the event of an accident. A thorough cleaning, using a gentle glass cleaner and soft microfiber cloth, is recommended. Vehicle owners are also advised to inspect the windshield for any chips or cracks and repair them before storage to avoid worsening conditions.Alderfer Glass also advises the use of a windshield cover to shield the glass from harmful elements during storage. A UV-resistant cover helps protect the glass from discoloration and damage caused by direct sunlight. It’s important to ensure a snug fit to prevent debris or moisture from accumulating under the cover. Depending on whether the vehicle is stored indoors or outdoors, different cover options are available for optimal protection.In addition to external protective measures, stable temperature control is crucial for preventing glass expansion and contraction, which can lead to cracks. Moisture control is equally important to avoid mold or mildew formation around the windshield seals, which can potentially cause further damage. Proper ventilation in the storage area can help prevent humidity buildup and condensation on the glass.During the storage period, Alderfer Glass recommends periodically inspecting the windshield to ensure no new damage has occurred. Small chips or cracks can develop over time and worsen if left unaddressed. Regularly clearing any accumulated dust, dirt, or leaves from the windshield cover also helps prevent long-term damage.With the right precautions, protecting a windshield during long-term storage is simple and highly effective. Alderfer Glass offers expert auto glass services, including windshield repair in Allentown, PA, and the surrounding areas. To book an appointment or learn more, visit https://alderferglass.com/ About Alderfer GlassFounded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 54 years.For more information about the company or its services, visit https://alderferglass.com/

