Nominate Iowa’s next top agriculture educator

The search is underway for Iowa's top agriculture educator of the year. The nominating period for the 2024-25 Golden Owl Award, which honors excellence in agriculture education, is now open for submissions. The deadline to nominate an educator is Dec. 1.

Sponsored by the Iowa FFA Foundation, Nationwide Insurance and other partners in agriculture, the annual Golden Owl Award celebrates the outstanding work of agriculture education leaders in Iowa. Students, fellow teachers, faculty and other partners are invited to submit nominations for exceptional ag educators who have made a difference.

Seven finalists for the award will be selected in early 2025. Each finalist will receive a $500 prize, a commemorative engraved plaque and the chance to be named as Iowa’s top agriculture educator. A grand prize of $3,000 and the Golden Owl trophy will be presented to the winner at the Iowa FFA Convention next April.

In recent years, nominations for the award have seen record numbers of over 400 submissions. The 2023-24 Golden Owl awardee was John Daniels from Belle Plaine Community School District.

For more information, contact Bureau of Community Colleges and Postsecondary Readiness Education Program Consultant Alan Spencer at alan.spencer@iowa.gov.