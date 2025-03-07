Iowa students and educators gather alongside state leaders for STEM Day at the Capitol

On Monday, March 3, students and teachers from across Iowa’s six STEM regions came together in the State Capitol rotunda to share the exciting things happening in STEM education in Iowa schools with state leaders and lawmakers.

STEM Day at the Capitol is an annual event that offers students and educators the opportunity to communicate with lawmakers and leaders about the many impactful ways in which the excitement and opportunity of STEM are being brought to Iowa youth.

View additional photos from the event at our Flickr gallery.

The event began with remarks from Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow along with representatives of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, the Iowa Department of Education and others, noting the important role STEM plays in Iowa’s economy and how a strong workforce starts with a strong foundation in STEM education.

“Iowa’s amazing STEM teachers work day-in and day-out to ensure all students experience a world-class STEM education,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “They help students engage in what they’re learning and why it matters. They connect the classroom to the workplace, foster innovation, and support students in pursuing multiple pathways to in-demand STEM careers, strengthening local communities and economies.”

Following the opening remarks, the 2025 Iowa STEM Teacher Awards, sponsored by Google, were presented. Dan Harbeke, Google’s regional head of public policy and external affairs, shared in the celebration.

“Nothing is more impactful than when someone believes in you,” Harkbeke said in his remarks ahead of the award presentation. “That is especially true if you are a teacher and it is especially needed in areas like STEM and computer science. And that is why we are so glad to be honoring those teachers here today.”

The 2025 Iowa STEM Teacher award recipients are:

● Northwest STEM region: Alex Spooner, Okoboji Community School District

● North Central STEM region: Tara Gray, Marshalltown Community School District

● Northeast STEM region: Dan Kuchera, Clarksville Community School District

● Southwest STEM region: Dustan Kern, Lewis Central Community School District

● South Central STEM region: Maddie Kampf, Indianola Community School District

● Southeast STEM region: Chuck Tonelli, Cedar Rapids Community School District

“Being nominated and selected for the Iowa STEM Teacher Award is an incredible honor,” said Maddie Kampf, 2025 Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipient for the South Central STEM region. “I always tell everyone, ‘I have the best job in the world,’ so receiving recognition for something I’m so passionate about is both humbling and inspiring.”

The remainder of the day featured student-led demonstrations of state-funded STEM programs like the STEM Scale-Up Program and STEM BEST® Program around the first floor rotunda.

“I’ve met a lot of new people,” said Adilyne Reyes, a junior at Ankeny Centennial High School and student with the Ankeny Orbis STEM BEST® model. “It has been a great experience to be able to tell people about how I was able to help a nonprofit organization through this program and I’ve also been able to see other exhibits and understand their partnerships.”

Participants in the Iowa STEM Teacher Externships Program and representatives from Iowa’s regional STEM network were also on hand to talk with legislators and the public.