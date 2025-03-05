Outstanding Iowa teachers honored at annual luncheon

Sixteen top teachers from across the state were honored on Feb. 28 by Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow and State Board of Education President John Robbins at the 2025 Outstanding Iowa Educators Recognition Luncheon.

The annual luncheon featured awardees for the 2025 Iowa Teacher of the Year, 2025 Iowa Regional Teachers of the Year, 2024 Iowa History Teacher of the Year and recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. All honored teachers received recognition awards during the ceremony.

View the Department’s Flickr page for photo highlights of the event

Director Snow served as the emcee of the luncheon’s program and opened the award ceremony by thanking all teachers for their outstanding achievements and continued dedication to providing high-quality instruction to Iowa students.

“All across Iowa, I see the expertise, commitment and care of these impressive professionals,” Snow said. “Each of our honorees demonstrates excellence in the classroom. They challenge and inspire their students and fellow colleagues. They improve student achievement and growth through the use of evidence-based instruction and interventions. And they always put students at the center of everything they do. Thanks to each of you for choosing this honored profession.”

Current Iowa Teacher of the Year and Hoover High School English Language Learner educator Ann Mincks spoke during the luncheon to congratulate the teacher awardees and share about her experiences over the past year.

“Congratulations to each of you here today,” Mincks said. “We know that quality teachers are the backbone of education. No one is a greater expert on what teachers and students need than those outstanding teachers who have lived experience in the field. You all are those outstanding teachers.”

Melanie Bloom, 2025 Iowa Teacher of the Year and Prairie Lakes Regional Teacher of the Year, was featured as the ceremony’s keynote speaker. As a 16-year agriculture educator from Sioux Central Community School District, Bloom expressed her thoughts on what it means to be a teacher and recognized the tremendous impact that teachers across the state have on student success.

“I’ve been surrounded by great role models my entire life and am thankful for the many teachers who have mentored me,” Bloom said. “I think most of us in this room can point to significant teachers, and I guarantee that everyone in this room has made a significant impact on many students’ lives.”

This year’s luncheon was held at the Iowa Culinary Institute at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny. Guests enjoyed a gourmet three-course meal prepared and served by DMACC culinary students. Music for the event was provided by students from Des Moines Public Schools’ Merrill Middle School and led by orchestra director Stephanie Graham.

Along with Bloom, the 2025 Outstanding Iowa Educators Recognition Luncheon honored the following teachers:

2025 Iowa Regional Teachers of the Year

● Central Rivers Regional Teacher of the Year: Kevin Gartman, Montezuma Jr./Sr. High School, Montezuma Community School District

● Grant Wood Regional Teacher of the Year: Susie Stark, Viola Gibson Elementary School, Cedar Rapids Community School District

● Great Prairie Regional Teacher of the Year: Samantha Freeman, Lincoln Elementary, Mount Pleasant Community School District

● Green Hills Regional Teacher of the Year: Sarah Stephens, Creston Elementary School, Creston Community School District

● Heartland Regional Teacher of the Year: Blake Hammond, Merrill Middle School, Des Moines Public Schools

● Keystone Regional Teacher of the Year: Alyssa Dalsing, Epworth Elementary, Western Dubuque Community School District

● Mississippi Bend Regional Teacher of the Year: Kaitlin Mahoney, Bettendorf High School, Bettendorf Community School District

● Northwest Regional Teacher of the Year: Beth Oolman, MOC-Floyd Valley Middle School, MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District

2024 Iowa History Teacher of the Year

● Catherine Mein, Ballard High School, Ballard Community School District

Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching - Mathematics

● Lori Randall, Lincoln Elementary School, Osage Community School District

● Angela Schneden, Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny Community School District

● Stephanie Steines, Decorah High School, Decorah Community School District

Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching - Science

● Matthew Hansen, MMCRU High School, Marcus Meriden Cleghorn - Remsen Union School District

● Laura McCreery, North High School, Davenport Community School District

● Allison McPherren, Southeast Polk High School, Southeast Polk Community School District