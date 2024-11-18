Action, Adventure and Hidden History in New Historic Wartime Fiction

Crossroads of Empire Michael J. Cooper

CROSSROADS OF EMPIRE by Michael J. Cooper

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For fans of historical fiction set in the Middle East with action, adventure, mystery, unexpected twists, romance and a large helping of hidden history, the recently released CROSSROADS OF EMPIRE by Michael J. Cooper checks off all the boxes.CROSSROADS OF EMPIRE is the second book in Cooper’s series that began with WAGES OF EMPIRE , which ideally should be read first. CROSSROADS OF EMPIRE continues to follow the story of young Evan Sinclair, who thought all his troubles were over after surviving German artillery, poison gas and friendly fire in the first months of the Great War.But then his hospital ship is sunk by a German U-boat, and Evan barely survives. Left with amnesia, he no longer remembers who he is. More importantly, he doesn't remember that the war’s true source of conflict lies in Ottoman Palestine.While war rages in Europe, it's from Jerusalem's Temple Mount that Kaiser Wilhelm II dreams to rule as Holy Roman Emperor. As the kaiser grapples for control over Arabian oil reserves and the Suez Canal, Evan's story becomes interwoven with those of historical figures Gertrude Bell, T. E. Lawrence, Winston Churchill, Faisal bin Hussein and Chaim Weizmann.In his quest to recover his memory, Evan will discover far more: love for his father, grief for his late mother, and hidden secrets of his bloodline — revealing an unbroken lineage stretching back to the Crusades that will determine his future role in the Great War.Author Michael J. Cooper continues to weave an intricate web of storytelling, as CROSSROADS OF EMPIRE is more than just a continuation of WAGES OF EMPIRE. Through Jerusalem's Temple Mount and the St. Clair/Sinclair bloodline, CROSSROADS OF EMPIRE is also connected to Cooper’s previous book, FOXES IN THE VINEYARD (set in 1948).CROSSROADS OF EMPIRE has been named the First Place winner of the 2024 CIBA Hemingway Prize for 20th Century Wartime Historical Fiction and was selected as a Distinguished Favorite for the 2024 NYC Big Book Award.Praise for CROSSROADS OF EMPIRE is already pouring in.“Both a gripping page turner and a series of carefully observed character studies. Beautifully written in a voice and in details that capture the era, CROSSROADS OF EMPIRE is a must-read for readers of all ages." — Chanticleer Book Reviews“A richly layered narrative that sheds light on the human toll of conflict and celebrates an indomitable spirit of resilience amid overwhelming adversity." — BookLife Review“Cooper's writing is compelling and richly detailed, offering a tapestry of scenes that bring early 20th-century conflicts vividly to life." — Literary Titan Review“A captivating historical chronicle fused with a personal drama—Evan’s quest to rediscover himself is the emotional core of the novel…a supernaturally charged adventure story.” – Kirkus Reviews"A novel full of gripping intrigue, tension, and lively, witty characters … CROSSROADS OF EMPIRE both instructs and entertains ... great storytelling that brings history to life. Highly recommend!" — Alfredo Botello, award-winning author of 180 DAYS"In CROSSROADS OF EMPIRE, Michael Cooper has again taken a historic footnote and has, with great story telling and amazing character development, animated WWI.” — Gordon Freeman, PhD, Rabbi Emeritus, Congregation B'nai Shalom, Walnut Creek, California"In page after page of CROSSROADS OF EMPIRE, I was thrilled with how the plot widened with various actors added as history unfolded one step at a time. The book picked up speed as it moved along with rising tension as disparate sub-plots charged forward to the conclusion. I loved it! Bravo!" — Sylvia Boorstein, Ph.D., an esteemed and nationally renowned speaker, bestselling author of landmark books, and a widely respected teacher of Buddhist Insight Meditation and co-founder of Spirit Rock Meditation CenterCROSSROADS OF EMPIRE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIOMichael J. Cooper emigrated to Israel in 1966 and lived in Jerusalem during the last year the city was divided between Israel and Jordan. He graduated from Tel Aviv University Medical School, and after a 40-year career as a pediatric cardiologist in Northern California, he continues to do volunteer missions serving Palestinian children who lack access to care. WAGES OF EMPIRE won the 2022 CIBA Rossetti Award for YA fiction, along with first-place honors for the 2022 CIBA Hemingway Award for wartime historical fiction. His other historical fiction novels include a sequel to WAGES OF EMPIRE, CROSSROADS OF EMPIRE, which was a First-Place winner of the 2024 CIBA Hemingway Prize for 20th Century Wartime Historical Fiction, FOXES IN THE VINEYARD, set in 1948 Jerusalem, which won the 2011 Indie Publishing Contest grand prize, and THE RABBI’S KNIGHT, set in the Holy Land in 1290. He and his wife live in Northern California with a neurotic golden retriever and a spoiled-rotten cat. Three adult children occasionally drop by.

