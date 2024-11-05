Barton Gilman Selected to BridgeTower Media’s 2024 Best Places to Work: Law Firms List

Our culture of inclusion and teamwork is one of the firm’s biggest differentiators. We have created an exceptional work environment that allows us to deliver outstanding service to our clients.” — Angela Carr

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman is pleased to announce it has been selected to BridgeTower Media’s 2024 Best Places to Work: Law Firms list. The award honors law firms that prioritize their employees’ well-being and create a positive work environment.

“The firm is honored to be included on BridgeTower Media’s Best Places to Work list,” said Ed Shoulkin, managing partner of Barton Gilman’s Boston office. “We pride ourselves on fostering a culture of inclusion and openness, especially amongst attorneys and staff, and are fortunate to work with an incredible group of individuals who appreciate and respect each other. If you’ve worked at other law firms, you understand that this is truly unique.”

The Best Places to Work: Law Firms list is a research-driven program that examines each organization’s practices, programs and benefits and surveys the firm’s employees for their perspectives. The employee survey includes all current, full and part-time employees, from partners to administrative staff, and measures how each feels on popular topics such as employee satisfaction and diversity and inclusion. The firm is then evaluated against hundreds of benchmarks to see how it performs.

Barton Gilman is known for the openness and accessibility of its partners. The firm focuses on a team approach and anyone – from a secretary to a paralegal to an associate – can walk into a partner’s office and discuss a case. Another unique feature that fosters the firm’s culture of inclusion is that staff members are encouraged to visit any of the firm’s offices and work with team members in those locations so that they can get to know everyone at the firm. And while delivering a first-rate client experience is the goal each and every day, the attorneys and staff take time to get involved with the communities they serve and to host fun, themed office events that foster team building. Overall, employees really value the family feel of the firm and the unusual openness in the way it is run.

“Our culture of inclusion and teamwork is one of the firm’s biggest differentiators,” said Angela Carr, co-managing partner of Barton Gilman’s Providence office. “We have created an exceptional work environment that allows us to deliver outstanding service to our clients. Having a team where everyone is an equal contributor and feels they have a stake in the work allows us to work closely and efficiently with each other and produce the best results possible for our clients.”

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty-five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation, intellectual property, and real estate. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status in 2023. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Women-Led Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.

