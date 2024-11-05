Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Growth Soars: $1,964.49 Million by 2032 with a 9.2% CAGR

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

The growing existence of dental illnesses such as periodontal illness and dental caries is driving the market demand.

Growing tooth loss in persons globally is pushing the market forward.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our dental bone graft substitutes market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the dental bone graft substitutes market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 9.2%, the market was valued at USD 894.16 million in 2023. It is ready to grow to USD 1,964.49 million by 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Succeeding tooth loss, bone resorption is irreparable, abandoning the zone without ample bone magnitude for triumphant implant treatment. One grafting is the sole to counter bone loss and approved processes needed in one of every four dental implants. Research and development in substances, outline, and creation technologies have amplified over the years to obtain triumphant and durable dental implants for tooth replacement.The graft substance entails an assortment of bone-encouraging agents that assist in reviving the configuration of contemporary bone and healing. This process often offers adequate outcomes but needs a subsequent operation to harvest the autograft. Elements such as maturing populations, detrimental lifestyles, and inadequate oral hygiene practices are pushing the dental bone graft substitutes market demand.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Growing Consciousness about Dental Implants: Growing consciousness among patients in the context of dental implants and bone grafting processes has notably amplified the approval scope, boosting the demand for dental bone graft substitutes market growth.Growing Geriatric Population: The global geriatric population is speedily proliferating, notably influencing the demand for dental processes, especially bone grafting. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the aggregate of patients aged 60 and above is expected to surge to 1.4 billion by 2030 and magnify to 2.1 billion by 2050.Growth in Healthcare Expenditure: The growth in healthcare disbursement, especially in the surfacing market, is notably driving the acquisition of progressive dental processes and technologies involving bone graft substitutes.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Arora Biosurgery Ltd.,• BEGO GmbH & Co. KG• Dentsply Sirona Inc.• Biotiss Biomaterials LLC• Envista Holdings Corporation• Collagen Matrix Inc.• Dentium Co., Ltd.• Geistlich Pharma AG• Hannox International Corp.• Henry Schein Inc.• Institut Straumann AG• Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation• JOHNSON & JOHNSON• Keystone Dental• Kuraray Co. Ltd.• Lifenet Health• Medtronic, Plc• Meyer Haake GmbH• Novabone LLC.• Osteogenics Biomedical• RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.• Stryker Corporation• Tissue Regenix Group• Young Innovations• Zimvie Inc.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The dental bone graft substitutes market segmentation is based on type, application, mechanism, product, end user, and region.• By type analysis, the synthetic bone graft segment held the largest market share. This is due to them being secure, willingly obtainable, and adaptable options to conventional bone grafts.• By application analysis, the ridge augmentation segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing approval of dental implants as a chosen solution for tooth replacement.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the dental bone graft substitutes market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the progressive healthcare framework and elevated healthcare disbursement.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the dental bone graft substitutes market?The market size was valued at USD 894.16 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,964.49 million in 2032.What is the growth rate of the dental bone graft substitutes market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2024-2032.Which region held the largest market share?North America had the largest share of the global market in 2023.Which type led the market?The synthetic bone graft category dominated the market in 2023. Legal Disclaimer:

