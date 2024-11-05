Tackling illegal arms trafficking and migrant smuggling focus of regional high-level event held in Skopje

SKOPJE, 5 November 2024 — Organized crime poses an urgent threat in South-Eastern Europe, with illegal arms trafficking and migrant smuggling jeopardizing regional and global security. To confront these issues and drive concerted action across the region, the OSCE Mission to Skopje, in co-operation with EU4FAST, is hosting a High-Level Police and Customs Co-operation Conference in Skopje from 5 to 7 November.

High-level politicians, police and customs directors, law enforcement officials, security experts, and representatives from international partner organizations are convening to strengthen regional co-operation between police and customs authorities. Their goal is to develop co-ordinated strategies to tackle the complex, evolving threats of small arms and light weapons (SALW) trafficking and migrant smuggling.

“Why are we here today? Because - let us be frank – South-Eastern Europe unfortunately remains a focal point for illicit arms trafficking and migrant smuggling. The region is awash with weapons. And all of us in the room are aware of the infamous Balkan Routes,” said Ambassador Kilian Wahl, Head of Mission at the OSCE Mission to Skopje.

Weapons trafficked from the region not only exacerbate violence locally but also contribute to crime and instability worldwide. Arms trafficking fuels organized crime and poses serious risks to public safety, contributing to domestic violence, homicide, and gender-based violence.

“This event, which initiates stronger institutional co-operation at the international and national levels, will contribute to the functionality of security systems that are vital pillars for the safety of citizens and democratic values. The fight against organized and transnational crime necessitates that we all put forth maximum efforts and resources, especially in cross-border police and customs co-operation, as a key factor in efficiently tackling this threat,” highlighted Panche Toshkovski, Interior Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Organized crime networks continue to grow in complexity and reach, requiring greater co-operation. This conference aims to provide the groundwork for increased information sharing across the region and beyond by presenting transnational information-sharing systems such as the Secure Information Exchange Network Application – SIENA. The forum also brings together critical stakeholders to share their experiences, present trends at border crossings, and discuss response mechanisms.

“I am pleased that North Macedonia has recognized the problem, and we are honoured to support the country,” Ambassador Kilian Wahl emphasized. “We are starting to see the impact: progress has been made in South-Eastern Europe, with a 20% increase in large-scale seizures. We can all be proud of these tangible results. Yet, we must acknowledge that despite these efforts, the proliferation of illicit firearms remains a serious concern, underscoring the need for continued regional action to reduce their flow.”

The conference marks a critical step in building partnerships, sharing intelligence, and advancing actionable solutions, laying the foundation for similar initiatives in the future. Together with the Ministry of Interior and regional partners, the OSCE Mission to Skopje remains committed to driving forward these efforts and strengthening the region’s resilience against o rganized crime.