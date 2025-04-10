Statement of the OSCE Mission to BiH on the renewed co-operation between the media and the City of Zenica

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) welcomes the renewed co-operation between the media and the City of Zenica as well as the City Council’s decision to lift restrictions on coverage of council sessions. As stipulated by the fundamental media freedoms and to ensure the public remains well-informed about critical issues, journalists must be able to report freely on the work of local government. This essential human right should always be protected in the interest of citizens.

The Mission encourages other local administrations still imposing improper and disproportionate limits on media access to public institutions or parliamentary sessions to follow Zenica’s example and take concrete steps to respect and enable media freedom.