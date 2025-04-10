Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,518 in the last 365 days.

Statement of the OSCE Mission to BiH on the renewed co-operation between the media and the City of Zenica

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) welcomes the renewed co-operation between the media and the City of Zenica as well as the City Council’s decision to lift restrictions on coverage of council sessions. As stipulated by the fundamental media freedoms and to ensure the public remains well-informed about critical issues,  journalists must be able to report freely on the work of local government. This essential human right should always be protected in the interest of citizens. 

The Mission encourages other local administrations still imposing improper and disproportionate limits on media access to public institutions or parliamentary sessions to follow Zenica’s example and take concrete steps to respect and enable media freedom.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of the OSCE Mission to BiH on the renewed co-operation between the media and the City of Zenica

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more