Border Management Authority and South African Revenue Services sign Joint Action plan with Eswatini, 6 Nov

The Border Management Authority (BMA) and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) will sign a historic Joint Action plan with the Kingdom of Eswatini to address the challenges faced in the border environment.

BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato is leading a delegation from the Authority to a meeting on Wednesday, 6 November 2024 with the Kingdom of eSwatini to engage on a shared vision to manage borders. The SARS delegation will be led by Mr Beyers Theron, the Director for Customs.

The Bilateral Joint Action Plan will include commitments to enhance the existing approach to managing the borders including the harmonisation of policy and procedures and joint organisation of resources and structures to support efficient movements and trade facilitation.

South Africa has already signed the JAP with the Republic of Mozambique in 2023 and significant improvements on trade facilitation were realised.

Media is invited to witness the signing of the Joint Action Plan agreement as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday - 06 November 2024

Time: Media to arrive at 11h15

Venue: Ndalo Lodge Oshoek – At the gate of the Port Address, N17 Oshoek, Houtbos, 2356

Media RSVPs can be directed to:

Mmemme Mogotsi

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

Cell 072 856 4288

SARS enquiries:

Mr Siphithi Sibeko

E-mail: Sarsmedia@sars.gov.za

Cell: 072 381 5139