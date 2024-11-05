Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,580 in the last 365 days.

Border Management Authority and South African Revenue Services sign Joint Action plan with Eswatini, 6 Nov

The Border Management Authority (BMA) and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) will sign a historic Joint Action plan with the Kingdom of Eswatini to address the challenges faced in the border environment. 

BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato is leading a delegation from the Authority to a meeting on Wednesday, 6 November 2024 with the Kingdom of eSwatini to engage on a shared vision to manage borders. The SARS delegation will be led by Mr Beyers Theron, the Director for Customs.

The Bilateral Joint Action Plan will include commitments to enhance the existing approach to managing the borders including the harmonisation of policy and procedures and joint organisation of resources and structures to support efficient movements and trade facilitation. 

South Africa has already signed the JAP with the Republic of Mozambique in 2023 and significant improvements on trade facilitation were realised. 

Media is invited to witness the signing of the Joint Action Plan agreement as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday - 06 November 2024
Time: Media to arrive at 11h15
Venue:  Ndalo Lodge Oshoek – At the gate of the Port Address, N17 Oshoek, Houtbos, 2356 

Media RSVPs can be directed to:

Mmemme Mogotsi 
Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing
E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za  
Cell 072 856 4288

SARS enquiries: 
Mr Siphithi Sibeko
E-mail: Sarsmedia@sars.gov.za 
Cell: 072 381 5139

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Border Management Authority and South African Revenue Services sign Joint Action plan with Eswatini, 6 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more