RCP welcomes leading doctors to Harveian Oration and dinner

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) welcomed fellows, members and guests to the 2024 Harveian Oration, given by Professor Avan Aihie Sayer.

The Harveian Oration and dinner is one of the oldest traditions of the college. Established in 1656 by William Harvey, who discovered the principle of the circulation of the blood through the body, the tradition continues each year with a leading doctor or scientist invited to speak on issues relating to their field of work.

This year, more than 150 RCP fellows, members and guests gathered to hear Professor Avan Aihie Sayer, director of the National Institute for Health and Care Research Newcastle Biomedical Research Centre, give the 2024 Harveian Oration on ‘From bench to bedside and beyond: new horizons for translational ageing research.’

Professor Sayer is recognised internationally for her research on ageing, sarcopenia and multiple health conditions.

Professor Aihie Sayer said:

‘It was an honour to give this year’s Harveian Oration. Ageing happens to everyone fortunate to live long enough but historically it has proved challenging to understand and influence. This is now changing with breakthroughs emerging across scientific disciplines including the biology of ageing, clinical trials for older people and life course epidemiology.

‘We are poised for an exciting era of translational ageing research with opportunities to build an interdisciplinary clinical and academic community, develop national initiatives, involve patients and the public, and link closely to the needs of the NHS.’

RCP senior censor and vice president for education and training, Dr Mumtaz Patel, who is acting as president said:

‘I want to thank Professor Avan Aihie Sayer for sharing her expertise and insights on this emerging field. I thoroughly enjoyed listening to such a fascinating and truly inspirational lecture.

‘The RCP brings together doctors of all backgrounds, ethnicities and ages, working in a diverse range of roles and specialties, and united by our ambition to deliver the very best care for our patients, alongside a thirst for knowledge and the desire to keep learning from each other. I am proud to have been actively involved with the college for over 20 years. From my own humble beginnings, I feel the college has given me a great deal and I hope we can bring the same value for our current and future members and fellows.

‘I feel privileged to be a doctor. I am proud to be a physician and a member of the RCP. Proud to belong to a global community of medical leaders, spanning every career stage from medical student to emeritus consultant. Proud to play my part in driving positive change at the college.’

Earlier this week, the RCP responded to the launch of the DHSC and NHSE consultation process to inform the NHS 10-year plan, calling the expertise of doctors, other healthcare staff and patients ‘critical to designing and implementing successful solutions’.

The RCP will respond to the consultation to ensure the voice of physicians is heard as the UK government works up plans to deliver three proposed shifts: analogue to digital, hospital to community, and treatment to prevention.

The college will advocate for a plan that focuses on addressing health inequalities and retaining our workforce, alongside growing the number of doctors and celebrating their diverse backgrounds.

The plan must also cover how to encourage and increase research and innovation within the health system, as evidenced by our latest consultant physician census findings, improving infrastructure, and have a relentless focus on preventing ill health.