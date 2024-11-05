Business Opportunities Seminar with Bangladesh 2024
Description
Bangladesh Resident Mission (BRM) of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) organizes business opportunities seminar (BOS) annually as its flagship event to attract quality suppliers, contractors, and consultants from Bangladesh and abroad in ADB funded projects. BOS apprises the business opportunities available in ADB funded projects in Bangladesh. Currently, the uncontracted amount under ADB funded projects in the country is $2.9 billion. BOS generates interest among contractors and consultants to explore opportunities in ADB funded projects and helps companies to locate ADB’s business opportunities. In addition, the BOS guides companies on how best to prepare high-quality and responsive bids and proposals.
This national level seminar will be conducted in-person at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, Sher-E-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka. Experts from ADB and business communities will join as resource persons and facilitators. The BOS will showcase major ongoing and upcoming business opportunities under ADB financed projects in Bangladesh.
Objectives
Participants will have the opportunity to:
- Learn about ADB’s procurement policies and regulations
- Learn about available ADB financed business opportunities
- Meet ADB specialists in procurement, consulting, project management, and relevant sectors
- Learn about the advantages of ADB-financed projects and how to qualify for ADB-financed contracts.
Target participants
- Consultants
- Contractors
- Suppliers
- Civil society organizations
- Relevant officials of government
- Relevant personnel of development partners
- Diplomatic missions
- Other relevant/interested individual/agency/institution
Resource speakers
- ADB
- Government of Bangladesh, Economic Relations Division, Public Procurement Authority
How to register
Register now to join the seminar.
Legal Disclaimer:
