2024-2033 Medical Robotics Market Trend: Advancing Technology Through Strategic Collaboration and Innovation

Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2024

Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The medical robotics market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $12.76 billion in 2023 to $14.9 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to a rising demand for precision and accuracy, greater acceptance of minimally invasive surgery, an increase in chronic diseases, investments in research and development, and expanding applications within healthcare.

What Are The Forecasts For The Global Medical Robotics Market Size And The Predicted Annual Growth Rates?

The medical robotics market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years, projected to reach $29.22 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. This expected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumer demand for enhanced healthcare, supportive regulatory frameworks and standards, improved accessibility and affordability, a rising demand for remote surgery and telepresence, and the integration of AI and machine learning technologies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Medical Robotics Market?

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly cardiovascular diseases, is expected to drive growth in the medical robotics market in the coming years. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) encompass a range of conditions that affect the circulatory system, including the heart and blood vessels (arteries, veins, and capillaries). Medical robots play a crucial role in treating circulatory disorders by facilitating minimally invasive surgeries, such as robot-assisted cardiac procedures, which enhance accuracy and reduce patient trauma.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Medical Robotics Market?

Key players in the medical robotics market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Smith & Nephew plc, BD Rowa, KUKA Roboter GmbH, Varian Medical Systems, Kirby, Omnicell, Auris Health Inc., iRobot Corporation, Globus Medical, Hansen Medical, Renishaw plc, Accuray Inc., Kinova Robotics, Hocoma AG, Titan Medical Inc., Ekso Bionics, TransEnterix Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Mazor Robotics, Houston Medical Robotics, ARxIUM, Medrobotics Corporation

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Medical Robotics Market Size?

Strategic collaboration among companies is an increasingly popular trend in the medical robotics market, with industry players engaging in partnerships to advance the development of new technologies and products.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Medical Robotics Market?

1) By Product: Surgical Robotics Systems, Rehabilitation Robotics Systems, Non-invasive Radiosurgery Systems

2) By Application: Laparoscopy, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Orthopedic Surgery, Pharmacy Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Specialty Centers, Rehabilitation Centers

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the Medical Robotics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Medical Robotics Market?

Medical robots are specialized service robots utilized both within hospitals and in other healthcare settings to enhance patient care. They assist in medical procedures, contribute to the development of healthcare technologies, and improve overall healthcare delivery. Additionally, medical robotics technology is applied across the healthcare sector for various purposes, including surgeries, radiotherapy treatment planning, rehabilitation therapy sessions, and more.

The Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Medical Robotics Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into medical robotics market size, medical robotics market drivers and trends, medical robotics competitors' revenues, and medical robotics market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

