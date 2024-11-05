Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong visits Inanda celebrating 30 years of freedom

As part of the build up to the District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo and celebrating 30 years of Freedom, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong together with KwaZulu-Natal the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies , KZN Education and Durban Tourism visited various areas around Inanda, showcasing the Democracy bus, occupied by learners from Bright Future Special School and Open-Air Special School.

The Deputy Minister visited KwaMuhle Museum, which displays reconstructions of the oppressive environments experienced by the black population of South Africa under apartheid, offering a window into the harsh realities of the period.

He then proceeded to Gandhi Settlement, a historic house which was rebuilt as a museum to display and focus on the International Printing Press it houses. Deputy Minister Morolong engraved his name in history by signing a visitors book at Sarvodaya House. Learners were educated more about Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the freedom struggle.

The Inanda Heritage monument was also visited by Deputy Minister Morolong where he provided hand-held South African flags to the learners and addressed them about the significance of that historical site as an important landmark of 30 years of freedom and democracy.

The Deputy Minister visited household beneficiaries of the Digital Migration Programme pioneered by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to monitor the effectiveness of the programme and how it benefited the recipients.

In conclusion the Deputy Minister officiated the MTN school connectivity at Open Air school, Glenwood and took a tour of the newly built facilities, and spoke about digital safety and media literacy.

