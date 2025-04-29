Deputy Minister Peace Mabe on passing of Mandla Nelson Ncebi

The Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Deputy Minister Peace Mabe joins the community of West Rand and the Arts Sector in mourning the untimely demise of an extraordinary young talent, Mr Mandla Nelson Ncebi ‘Mdoko Wa Badimo’.

The Arts Sector has once again suffered an immeasurable loss through a fatal road incident that claimed the life of such young talent. Mr Ncebi’s energy, passion, and dedication to building a stronger, more compassionate community has inspired countless individuals. His selfless efforts created a ripple effect of kindness, empathy, and connection that will continue to spread far beyond his immediate circle.

Malume Mdoko’s contributions to discovering new talent played a vital role in introducing emerging artists to new audiences, helping shape the music industry's future. He has created memorable events by producing high-quality events that have left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry, providing fans with unforgettable experiences.

Malume Mdoko Wa Badimo, as he was affectionally known, provided invaluable support to the entertainment industry, helping emerging artists to navigate the complexities of the industry and achieve their goals.

His passion, expertise, and commitment to the Arts Sector made a lasting impact on the lives of artists, fans, and the community of West Rand. Mdoko’s contributions will continue to inspire and influence the music world for years to come. A Buccaneer for life, his love for Pirates was infectious as was his laughter and larger than life presence in the arts space.

We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife and children, the entire family, fans and the community of West Rand. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he has touched, the relationships he has built, and the positive impact he has made in the community. Malume Mdoko is a shining example of what it means to live a life of purpose, compassion, and service to others. May his soul rest in Peace.

