Minister Dion George on Daily Maverick article titled Big Cat Misery

I am addressing concerns raised in the Daily Maverick article titled “Big Cat Misery,” published on 22 April 2025, about the welfare and trade of tigers in South Africa. The article highlights a distressing case of a malnourished and injured tiger at a North West breeding facility and makes claims about unregulated tiger farming and illegal trade. Let me clarify the facts in simple terms and assure you of our commitment to animal welfare and responsible conservation.

First, the case of the suffering tiger, which was sadly euthanised, is being investigated by the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) under the Animals Protection Act. We take such incidents seriously and support the NSPCA’s efforts to ensure justice and accountability.

The article suggests South Africa is the world’s largest exporter of tigers and that our government allows unregulated tiger farming and illegal trade. This is not entirely accurate. Here’s the truth:

Tiger Breeding and Exports: South Africa does have facilities that breed tigers, primarily to export live animals to zoos and wildlife parks abroad. Claims that tigers are bred for trophy hunting or their bones are incorrect. Our records, reported to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), show that from 2015 to 2023, only two hunting trophies and four bones were exported, likely from animals that died naturally. Most exports are live tigers for non-commercial purposes, like zoos, and we strictly monitor these to ensure they meet international rules.

Regulation of Tigers: Tiger farming is not unregulated. Seven of our nine provinces require permits to keep or breed non-native predators like tigers, and one province bans it entirely. Cruelty to animals is illegal under the Animals Protection Act, and zoos must be licensed. While tigers aren’t listed as protected under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act because they’re not native to South Africa, they’re managed under the same standards as other big cats, like lions, in these facilities. Our provincial authorities regularly inspect these farms. The complexity is improving enforcement, and we’re working on it.

International Trade and CITES: Tigers are protected under CITES, and we follow its rules. Every tiger export is checked by our Environmental Management Inspectors, who verify the animal’s legal origin and microchip details. For example, a 2024 export of 40 tigers to India was for zoos, not commercial trade. We’ve also responded to CITES requests, confirming our exports are for non-commercial purposes. We investigate any reports of illegal trade and work with global partners to stop it.

Illegal Trade: The article mentions seizures of big cat parts, but most involve lion bones, not tigers. We’ve had only one confirmed case of tiger bones from South Africa seized abroad. Our enforcement teams, including the Hawks and police, actively pursue tips about illegal tiger trade, but we haven’t found significant evidence yet. We remain vigilant and will act on any credible information.

Animal Welfare: We acknowledge that some facilities may have issues like overcrowding or poor care, which is unacceptable. We’re committed to addressing these through stricter inspections and supporting the NSPCA’s investigations. Our goal is to ensure all animals in captivity are treated humanely.

South Africa does not support illegal trade or animal cruelty. The tiger trade involves only a small number of breeders, and we’re focused on ensuring it’s done ethically and legally, without harming wild tiger populations or our country’s conservation reputation. We are strengthening oversight and enforcement to prevent welfare issues and protect South Africa’s standing as a leader in conservation.

Thank you for your attention. We will continue to uphold our responsibilities to protect animals and comply with international standards.

